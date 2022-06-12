List of romance options in GTA 5

Romance isn't as prominent in GTA 5 as it is in some other games, but players have a few options to consider as far as named NPCs go. Unlike GTA San Andreas, there aren't any rewards to get with any of these options. Hence, it's something that most players could ignore if they only want useful rewards.

Women that the GTA 5 protagonists could romance include:

Infernus

Juliet

Liz

Nikki

Sapphire

Ursula

Any of the protagonists can romance the Vanilla Unicorn options, while Liz is meant to be Franklin-only. Similarly, Ursula is an option for Franklin and Trevor.

All of the romance options in GTA 5

The Vanilla Unicorn (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vanilla Unicorn is home to most of the possible love interests, which include:

Infernus (611-555-0184)

Juliet (328-555-0174)

Nikki (346-555-0183)

Sapphire (328-555-0177)

However, there are four more women in the Vanilla Unicorn, but they are not up for romance. Those four are:

Chastity

Cheetah

Fufu

Peach

The only thing the GTA 5 protagonists have to do to get with Infernus, Juliet, Nikki, and Sapphire is to pay for a dance and max out the Like meter. Completing the mission Hang Ten will make it easier, as none of the protagonists can get kicked out of the club by then.

Infernus and Sapphire work in the Vanilla Unicorn from 20:00 to 7:59. Juliet and Nikki work from 8:00 to 19:59. The remaining four dancers do have phone numbers that the player can call, but they still cannot be romanced.

Unlocking Ursula as an option

The Random Event's location (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a Random Event on North Calafia Way on Mount Chiliad for either Franklin or Trevor to do. It features a woman named Ursula, who simply wants a lift back to her home. There aren't any gimmicks associated with it, so players shouldn't find it too difficult.

However, they don't even need to complete it to romance her. One can choose to call her at her number (328-555-0103). Completing her Random Event is just the intended way to unlock her, but it's completely optional.

Note: Trevor can take her to the Altruist Cult but won't get her as a contact on his phone for doing so.

Unlocking Liz as an option

How Liz looks in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The intended way to get with her is to buy a property known as Downtown Cab Co as Franklin. Afterward purchasing that property for $200,000, Franklin just needs to do a Private Taxi Fare where he will eventually meet her.

The easier method (which is also available to all protagonists, not just Franklin) is to call 611-555-0126. There is no requirement to call her other than the fact that GTA 5 players will need to enter that number manually.

For a summary, here is a list of every character that the GTA 5 protagonists can romance along with their numbers:

Infernus (611-555-0184)

Juliet (328-555-0174)

Liz (611-555-0126)

Nikki (346-555-0183)

Sapphire (328-555-0177)

Ursula (328-555-0103)

Just remember that there are no rewards for doing it other than 100% Completion.

