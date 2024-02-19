GTA 6: When can fans expect an exact release date?

GTA 6 is set to release in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S; however, there is still no official word on its exact release date. Rockstar Games usually maintains a lot of secrecy around its unreleased titles, the best possible example of which is this much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto entry itself. Fans have been clamoring for details on it for years, but the studio has only released a 90-second trailer of GTA 6 till now.

While there is no way to tell exactly when Grand Theft Auto 6 will come out, we can take a look at Rockstar's past trends and speculate when a release date announcement might arrive. Having said that, readers should note that this article is purely speculative.

When can GTA 6 fans expect an exact release date announcement?

As mentioned earlier, 2025 is the year GTA 6 will be released. Although Rockstar Games hasn't announced an exact release date as of this writing, its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, might have hinted at an early 2025 release window at its various earnings calls last year.

The company initially expected eight billion dollars in Net-Bookings in Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25). While Grand Theft Auto 6 was never officially linked to the anticipated revenue, this game is likely the best candidate to help generate that much money. This made some believe that it could be released in early 2025.

Expand Tweet

Notably, this expected Net-Bookings revenue was decreased to seven billion at Take-Two's latest earnings call, suggesting that GTA 6's release might fall after April 2025, just outside the company's FY25 window.

However, regardless of when the highly anticipated game releases in 2025, fans can expect an exact release date announcement very late this year or early next year if Rockstar goes about the sequel as it did with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

On October 30, 2012, the studio announced Spring 2013 as Grand Theft Auto 5's expected release window, with pre-orders going live the following month. But the game was soon delayed to September 2013 (which is when it was finally released), with an exact release date announcement arriving on January 31, 2013.

Grand Theft Auto 5's release date announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as Red Dead Redemption 2 is concerned, which also went through some delays, Rockstar confirmed the title's final release date as October 26, 2018, in February of that year.

Red Dead Redemption 2's final release date announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

In both cases, Rockstar's exact release date announcement has arrived just months ahead of their launch. So, if the studio employs a similar approach to GTA 6, its exact release date can be expected to be revealed very late this year or in early 2025.

Check out more Grand Theft Auto 6 content from Sportskeeda:

Trailer 2 leaked details II Returning vehicles II Enhancements fans expect II Allegedly leaked features II Florida Joker controversy

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : When do you think GTA 6 will be released? Early 2025 Late 2025 0 votes