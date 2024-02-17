5 major enhancements fans want to see in GTA 6

GTA 6 is one of the most talked-about things in the gaming industry. This is not only because it will be the first new Grand Theft Auto game in over 10 years but also because fans expect the developers to implement major enhancements from previous entries in the series. A glimpse of the upcoming title was provided by its debut trailer, but details about its gameplay features and mechanics are yet to arrive.

While we wait for that, let's look at five major enhancements fans want to see in Grand Theft Auto 6. Readers should note that this list is speculative, and none of the things mentioned here have been officially confirmed to be a part of the game.

New mission design and 4 other major enhancements fans want to see in GTA 6

1) Realistic police AI

Since Grand Theft Auto titles are played from the perspective of a criminal, the police play an important role in them. Rockstar Games' 2008 release, Grand Theft Auto 4, implemented this pretty well, but things took a step back in its sequel, with the cops of Los Santos displaying overly aggressive behavior.

Needless to say, many want to see the series heavily improve upon its latest police AI. Interestingly, GTA 6 leaks suggest that cops in the upcoming title could behave in a much more realistic manner. More on that might be revealed in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

2) An evolving map

One of the significant reasons why gamers look forward to new Grand Theft Auto games is the map. Rockstar designs detailed virtual worlds, a good example of which is Grand Theft Auto 5's map. Sadly, no major changes have been made to Los Santos and Blaine County, resulting in many players getting bored.

The title's online mode did add a new casino and the Cayo Perico Island, but the main landmass is mostly just as it was at launch. Since it might take a long while before GTA 6's potential sequel releases, fans hope that Rockstar adds new areas and cities periodically, keeping Leonida fresh over the years.

3) New mission design

Rockstar Games and the Grand Theft Auto series are synonymous with high quality, but it is no secret that the developer's signature mission design has become repetitive as well as outdated in recent times.

The games in this series also feature quite a few tailing missions and fetch quests that hardly anyone finds fun. This is why there is a demand for Rockstar to revamp its age-old mission design and introduce new types of quests in GTA 6.

4) More explorable interiors

GTA 6's map is rumored to be the biggest in the series so far; however, it having more accessible interiors than ever before is arguably more important. Many fans have complained about the lack of enterable buildings in Grand Theft Auto 5.

While the map is big and detailed, the lack of even the most basic accessible interiors, like restaurants, is a major drawback. Hence, fans of the series expect the much-anticipated sequel to be a major enhancement in this department.

5) Online Cross-Play

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, is incredibly popular among fans. Grand Theft Auto 4 also has multiplayer, but neither features cross-play. Rockstar was expected to add this option in the former's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release, but that, unfortunately, didn't happen.

Now, fans want Rockstar Games to add online cross-play in GTA 6. Although its multiplayer mode hasn't been officially announced as of this writing, it not having one is highly unlikely, given the success of Grand Theft Auto Online.

