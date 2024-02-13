GTA 6 trailer 2 release seems imminent, as hinted by Rockstar Games' latest move

While the entire gaming industry is waiting for Rockstar Games to release the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, a fan account named GameRoll (X/@GameRollGTA) has discovered something new on Rockstar’s official YouTube channel. According to them, the “move” could hint at a possible trailer release very soon. The user also explained the theory behind why they were expecting the new trailer.

However, Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything on the matter, and GameRoll also warned others to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fan theorizes Rockstar Games is set to release the GTA 6 trailer 2 soon

On February 12, 2024, GameRoll shared a thread on their X profile stating that the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer can currently be found in an “unlisted” playlist on Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel.

According to them, this could mean that the gaming studio is planning to release something new related to GTA 6 very soon. Therefore, they believed taht Rockstar added the first trailer to a playlist so that all the content related to the upcoming game could be accessed from a single place.

GameRoll also added that since the story of Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be inspired by the saga of Bonnie and Clyde, Rockstar Games could make the next announcement on Valentine’s Day, which is February 14, 2024.

A few days ago, Take-Two Interactive indirectly hinted that there would be a GTA 6 disk version after the game’s official release. This has excited the community, and fans have started to look for more hints regarding the upcoming game.

While the news of the new playlist excited the player base for a brief moment, GameRoll later clarified that the incident could mean nothing at all. In a follow-up comment on February 13, 2024, the user clarified that the playlist was automatically created by YouTube on December 12, 2023.

According to them, Rockstar Games changed the video ID to match the playlist ID on its website. This caused the video-sharing website to automatically create a playlist that included the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

However, GameRoll and other fans remain optimistic as many new GTA 6 leaks have surfaced recently, disclosing more information about the game.

