GTA 6 trailer has gained over 223.5 million cumulative views so far: Report

The GTA 6 trailer is undoubtedly one of the most-watched video game trailers on the internet, and according to a report by popular YouTuber NikTek (X/@NikTekOfficial), the 1:30-minute-long video has been viewed over 223.5 million times. Rockstar Games first uploaded the trailer on YouTube and later released it on various other social media platforms and media channels.

While the gaming studio has yet to disclose the official number of views, fans continue to rewatch it multiple times a day.

GTA 6 trailer continues to get more views across various platforms

Expand Tweet

On December 12, 2023, NikTek shared the above post stating views of the GTA 6 trailer across various sources. As per their report, the following are the number of views for the trailer:

Rockstar Games YouTube channel - 141 million

GameSpot YouTube channel - 19 million

IGN YouTube channel - 3.9 million

X (formerly Twitter) - 33 million

Rockstar Games Instagram profile - 25.4 million

Rockstar Games Facebook page - 1.2 million

These figures add up to a total of 223.5 million views worldwide. As is customary, the numbers are subject to change and will likely keep increasing at a similar pace over the next few days.

Expand Tweet

NikTek added that the #gta6trailer hashtag on TikTok had over 942.3 million views. However, the platform also has several fake trailers, which have gained thousands of views from uninformed viewers.

Interestingly, the highly-anticipated trailer also broke several global records. It became the most-watched non-music video on YouTube within the first 24 hours. Previously, this record was held by popular YouTuber Mr Beast for his 7 Days Stranded At Sea video. The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer gained over 56 million views, setting a new world record.

Expand Tweet

However, this is not the only record broken by the GTA 6 trailer. The video also became the most-liked trailer on YouTube, surpassing Marvel Studio’s Avengers: Infinity War Official Trailer. The game’s reveal video currently has over 10 million likes on YouTube.

Rockstar Games used Tom Petty’s song Love Is A Long Road in the trailer, which also saw a surge in popularity on Spotify. According to the music streaming service, the song’s streaming rate increased by 36,979% after the studio dropped the trailer.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited for the next GTA 6 trailer? Yes No 0 votes