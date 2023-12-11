GTA 6 trailer locations in real life: Explored

The GTA 6 trailer wowed the fans for being one of the most realistic-looking video game trailers ever made. Rockstar Games is known for incorporating real-life locations into its games, and the latest trailer also showed the same. The upcoming title will be based on Vice City, which is a replica of real-life Miami. The trailer showed several real-life landmarks, and fans immediately flocked to explore them.

This article lists some of the real-life locations that Rockstar showed in the first GTA 6 trailer.

Note: The article is based on a YouTube video by Joel Franco.

Exploring all GTA 6 trailer locations and their real-life counterparts

While it is not possible to locate all the areas shown in the GTA 6 trailer before the full game’s release, YouTuber Joel Franco tried to show the popular locations that Rockstar Games depicted. They first displayed the West Venetian Causeway Bridge that the trailer showed in an aerial shot.

The Venetian Causeway as seen in the trailer. (Image via YouTube/@JoelFrancoVlogs)

Rockstar Games depicted the area almost as it is and also included minor details like the separate bike lane, tennis court, parking lot, etc. However, the length of the bridge has been shortened to match the in-game settings.

The MacArthur Causeway as seen in the trailer. (Images via YouTube/@JoelFrancoVlogs, Rockstar Games)

Next, the YouTuber showed the MacArthur Causeway, where a girl, who is believed to be Lucia, the GTA 6 protagonist, was seen standing in a convertible car. The trailer video showed that the highway connects to the in-game airport, which is also the case in real life.

The Ocean Drive, as seen in the trailer. (Images via YouTube/@JoelFrancoVlogs, Rockstar Games)

Rockstar depicted the Ocean Drive in the Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal video. The actual area is also full of neon lights and hotels and has the same vibe as the video game. Joel also showed the Hotel Victor building, which is portrayed as Hotel Dixon in the game.

The Wynwood area as seen in the trailer. (Images via YouTube/@JoelFrancoVlogs, Rockstar Games)

In the trailer, you could see a neighborhood area with colorful murals and fancy cars. According to Joel Franco, that is the Wynwood area of Miami where you can find such art and graffiti. However, they pointed out that the area has drastically changed in recent years.

The Florida Keys area as seen in the trailer. (Images via YouTube/@JoelFrancoVlogs, Rockstar Games)

A miniature version of the Florida Keys was also depicted in the latest GTA trailer, as seen in the image above.

The Everglades, as seen in the trailer. (Images via YouTube/@JoelFrancoVlogs, Rockstar Games)

The YouTuber also showed the Everglades area, where you could see two persons riding an airboat in the trailer. It is a swampy area where tourists can go on boat rides in real life.

These are some of the few actual locations that Rockstar depicted in the trailer. However, fans are excited to explore more once GTA 6 is officially released.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited to explore the new map in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes