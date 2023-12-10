"White bikini girl is not Lucia": GTA 6 protagonist controversy continues

Lucia was easily the main focus of the GTA 6 trailer, with one of the very first scenes of the trailer revealing the female protagonist. There are many other sequences in the 90-second teaser showcasing the character, but there's one scene in particular That has sparked a massive online debate among fans. There seems to be some confusion over the identity of the bikini girl scene posing for the camera in the trailer.

Some fans believe that she is Lucia, while others believe it's a different NPC. The internet has been debating this ever since the trailer was released on December 5, 2023, and there seems to be no conclusive end to the discussions.

GTA 6 fans still arguing over whether the bikini girl is Lucia or not

Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3), who frequently covers Rockstar Games and GTA-related stories, stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the white bikini girl in the GTA 6 trailer isn't Lucia. They wanted to bring an end to this discussion, as countless fans and even content creators have been embroiled in this ongoing debate.

Several users echoed the statement, but as expected, others came to oppose it. One user used a screenshot comparison to argue that it's indeed Lucia.

The comparison highlights a shot of Lucia with her eyes closed, and her head tilted at such an angle that it matches that of the white bikini girl. Now, that shot was juxtaposed with the bikini girl's hairstyle and shades, along with some makeup to match the tones. While this does appear to be a convincing argument, some others had already pointed out earlier that the two characters' noses do not match.

Another user, who has an account dedicated to counting down the days until the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, made a similar comparison.

They shared several screenshots that seemingly point out the moles and earrings on the white bikini girl and Lucia. The collage seems to suggest that they're the same.

Earlier, someone had posted a detailed analysis of Lucia and the bikini girl's faces and how they differ from each other. The photo highlights the differences between Lucia and the bikini girl, including their noses, brow length, mismatched moles (Lucia has a few more), and skin tones.

However, a user named Zutamy (@ArthurZT0) came up with a different theory. According to them, Lucia gets plastic surgery so that she doesn't get recognized after escaping from prison.

Some users, who may have studied the trailer a little too closely, offered a rather strange explanation for why they thought the two characters were distinct. They pointed out that in the scene where Lucia and Jason are in bed together, it's evident that Lucia has smaller breasts than the woman in the bikini.

There are also those GTA 6 fans who believe that the bikini girl might just be Lucia's sister.

None of this can be confirmed yet, and the elusive mystery continues. Hopefully, Rockstar will be able to shed more light themselves when they eventually release the GTA 6 Trailer 2.

In other news, another girl from the GTA 6 trailer who has also been getting some attention online is the "mud girl" seen in one of the reels. These reels are seemingly based on real-world Florida moments, which might highlight just how crazy Leonida is.

