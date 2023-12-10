GTA 6 main characters: How do Jason and Lucia seem different from past protagonists?

While the GTA 6 trailer revealed some information about the protagonist duo, there are still many things that fans wish to know about. Several people are already comparing them with the past protagonists of the series simply based on the first trailer. Since Rockstar Games has confirmed that the upcoming title is set in Vice City, fans can't help but compare Tommy Vercetti with the duo.

Well, the trailer did showcase them in a new light, and fans have some theories that make them stand out more than the others. There are a few things that make them different than the other main characters in the series.

This article will shed more light on the topic and discuss what makes these characters special.

GTA 6 might bring more personality to the main characters

The GTA protagonists have always had some sort of unique personality. While Claude from Grand Theft Auto 3 is a silent and mysterious person, Tommy Vercetti from Vice City is a loud and bold guy. However, it looks like Rockstar might be planning something special with the GTA 6 protagonists.

First, the graphical difference between them is going to be immense. The GTA 6 Mud Girl has already proved that the developers are aiming for photo-realistic graphics and textures.

Apart from this, both Jason and Lucia seem to be very close, as seen in the trailer. While there have been instances of the main characters being related to each other, we have yet to see a couple committing robberies and other crimes.

Also, while Lucia might not be the first female protagonist in the series, she will be the first female main character with the most personality. On the other hand, it looks like Jason will also be more than just a criminal. There are already several theories that suggest he might be an undercover cop.

Jason and Lucia from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the trailer did not give too much information, fans got to see them both in action. The video showcased the protagonist duo robbing stores in broad daylight. Hopefully, GTA 6 trailer 2 will focus more on these characters and provide people with more background information.

It will also be interesting to see how Rockstar handles the dynamic between them because a lot of people had major complaints about the screen and storytime of the three main characters from Grand Theft Auto 5. So, most people are hoping that the developers divide the story properly between the two.

Also, if the rumors about the GTA 6 download size are true, then the game will have an epic storyline filled with action and emotions. So, players should wait for the future trailers and the pre-orders.

