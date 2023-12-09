GTA 6 will take 200GB of storage space on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S: Rumor explored

While the GTA 6 trailer has surpassed all the expectations with its beautiful graphics and photo-realistic characters, it has also raised a couple of questions. Many are wondering how much storage it will consume once Rockstar Games finally rolls it out in 2025. According to some rumors, the upcoming title might take around 200 GB of space on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This is a lot of storage space for just one single video game. However, this has not come as a big surprise to many. Most video games these days consume significant storage space, and the numbers will likely keep increasing in the future.

This article will explore the current rumors about the humongous size of the upcoming title and shed more light on the topic.

GTA 6 may be around 200 GB or more on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The incredible graphics and character models in the GTA 6 trailer have led plenty to believe that the upcoming title will take up significant disk space on consoles. This rumor mainly stems from the fact that Grand Theft Auto 5, which rolled out in 2013, takes around ~100 GB on the drive.

Rockstar Games' other latest title, Red Dead Redemption 2, also takes around 150 GB for the digital version. So, it is not far-fetched to believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 will also be huge and require you to uninstall a couple of other games from your console before installing it.

Now, many people also believe that the upcoming title may even cross the 200 GB mark on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This is mainly due to Rockstar's promise about the title being better than anything they have ever produced. The GTA 6 Vice City map leak also indicates that the game will be huge compared to past titles.

Can Rockstar Games reduce Grand Theft Auto 6's size?

Since both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only have around 667.2GB of usable storage, it can get tricky for players to keep multiple titles on their console without running out of space. However, better optimization and compression can ensure that GTA 6's initial installment does not take up too much space on the drive.

Rockstar has done this in the past with Grand Theft Auto 5, where the initial size of the game was only around 90 GB. This gradually increased with time as developers added online multiplayer and tons of other content to the game.

So, GTA 6 might only be around 150 GB at launch and later reach the 200 or 250 GB mark once the developers add a multiplayer mode to the title. However, this will only become clear once the studio reveals more information to the public.

Along with the disk space, players are also worried about how much GTA 6 will cost and when Rockstar will start the pre-orders.

