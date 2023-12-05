GTA 6 price in India and USA (expected)

While the GTA 6 trailer has been a massive hit, garnering around 55 million views within a couple of hours of release, fans are now wondering how much the title will cost when it finally rolls out in 2025. This has been a significant question ever since a couple of rumors about the game's price surfaced. Many are speculating that Rockstar might put a big price tag of around $69.99 on GTA 6.

This remains to be seen because the studio did not reveal a concrete release date or the pricing with the first trailer. Fans were hoping to hear more on this topic, but it seems like Rockstar wants to keep this information under wraps for now.

This article will shed more light on the topic and discuss the probable price tag the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series might come with.

Note: The article is based on rumors and is speculative in nature. Readers should take the information provided with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 might get a heftier price tag

Some time back, a few posts on X (formerly Twitter) shared concept art of what the GTA 6 store page would look like. Since it is already expected that the upcoming title will cost more than Grand Theft Auto 5 or RDR 2, most people accepted that the game would be anywhere around $69.99 (~ ₹5000).

Expand Tweet

Be that as it may, after Strauss Zelnick's (CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games) statement regarding the unfair pricing of video games, rumors suggested GTA 6 might be priced at a ridiculous $150 or almost 10k to 15k INR.

Someone also proposed that Rockstar might go with a pay-per-hour scheme and charge the players accordingly. While this might sound ridiculous, there is a possibility that the studio will take this path due to the game's alleged $1 Billion budget.

Since most players are waiting for the studio to start GTA pre-orders, it won't take too long for the developers to reveal the true price of the game. Players should be ready for a change in the usual cost as both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 came at $60.

Since Rockstar has spent a lot of money to develop GTA 6 and people noticed that in the first official trailer, it makes some sense to hike the price a little bit.

That said, there is hardly anyone willing to pay a hefty sum of $150 for a video game, no matter how good it is. So, it will be interesting to see how the studio balances the price to keep the fans happy and make a profit simultaneously.

If Rockstar maintains the quality as showcased in the trailer, then fans might be willing to spend some extra bucks to purchase the game and even place a pre-order.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar might price GTA 6 above $70? Yes they might No, I don't think they will 1 votes