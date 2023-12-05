10 fine details from the GTA 6 trailer that might've gone unnoticed

The GTA 6 trailer has been revealed ahead of its scheduled release time, and there are a lot of details to be uncovered here. Clocking in at one minute and 30 seconds, it's the most notable Rockstar Games trailer yet, and it highlights several features in the new game.

Here's a list of some of the less obvious details that you might have missed the first time around.

10 little details you may have missed in the GTA 6 trailer

1) Dodo pulling a banner

Expand Tweet

One of the first things the GTA 6 trailer shows is a shot of the Vice Beaches and the Vice City skyline. Now, while looking at the massive beachfront, players might have missed out on the Dodo flying overhead, pulling a banner that says, "Why sixty nine when you can nine 1 nine." 'Nine 1 Nine' might be the name of a brand, but it's not yet clear what it's about.

In both GTA 3 and Vice City, there was a unique variant of the Dodo called the Dead Dodo, which pulled a banner with a newspaper advertisement. It's unclear if players can fly banners themselves or if it's just an NPC thing.

2) Highly-detailed character models

The character models in GTA 6 are much better than those in its predecessor. In fact, it looks like the physics and details on them are much better than Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's last title, which was praised for its groundbreaking graphics and detailing.

A character in the trailer can be clearly seen wearing gold drills, while the hair detailing and physics on all characters look incredibly lifelike.

3) Cargo ships

A working cargo ship, or freighter, can be seen in one of the scenes where the trailer shows the Keys. This is the first time that this type of vehicle is seen moving in a Grand Theft Auto game. In previous games, large freighters were stationary, and they wouldn't move.

However, it's not known if they can be driven by the player or if they're just an NPC-controlled vehicle.

4) New social media based on TikTok/Instagram

A new type of social media can be seen several times in the trailer. This looks like something based on TikTok or Instagram, as videos in the Reels format show several things happening around the region. This will most likely be accessed from mobile phones as the clips are all in Portrait mode.

5) Glittery paintjob

Expand Tweet

The trailer shows off plenty of vehicles, including some that seem to be returning from Grand Theft Auto 5 and its Online counterpart. However, in one scene, a social media Reel shows a car with a unique, green, glittery paintjob. This is not the same as the Metallic or Pearlescent effect found in Grand Theft Auto Online.

6) Hamlet

Several key GTA 6 locations can be seen in the trailer, including many regions that are named in the signboards. However, one of these is only visible in a Reel and is less obvious than the others. This is Hamlet, which, if the name is accurate, might indeed be a small hamlet outside Vice City.

Other side areas include Kelly County, which is seen named multiple times on signboards and once on a Sheriff's patrol car.

7) News reporting

The GTA 6 trailer shows multiple news reports, including those from returning media outlet Weazel News. This was a feature that Rockstar intended to introduce in Grand Theft Auto 5, but it was only done to a limited extent. As such, they might be improving this considerably in GTA 6, with live reports of crimes or major incidents appearing on the news.

8) Florida is Leonida

Another thing spotted in some of the Reels and news reports is that the state of Florida is named Leonida. The state seal is also seen in a Vice-Dale Police Department logo. Florida was mentioned in previous Grand Theft Auto titles by its original name, which means that Rockstar simply retconned it to fit the narrative of GTA 6.

9) Classic brands

One of the final scenes in the GTA 6 trailer, where Jason and Lucia are robbing a store, shows that Pißwasser is making a comeback, along with eCola. More brands are also expected to return, but these are the only ones that can be spotted clearly.

10) Chihuahua

There's a scene in the Vice Beaches where a huge, muscular man is seen jogging along with his chihuahua. Grand Theft Auto 5 was the first GTA title to introduce animals, and they would either follow their owner or guard their houses.

There's also Chop, Lamar's dog, who lives mostly with Franklin and is even featured in the story missions. The chihuahua, however, is a new breed that hasn't been featured in the series yet.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming out in 2025, and fans are already wondering if a pre-order date has been revealed for the game. Hopefully, future trailers reveal more about the game, including a definite release date.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.