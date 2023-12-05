Is Franklin Clinton in GTA 6?

Franklin Clinton is one of Grand Theft Auto 5's three protagonists, and many fans want him to return in GTA 6. Although Rockstar Games has never confirmed the character's inclusion in the next chapter in the series, his voice actor, Shawn Fonteno, seemingly teased the sequel recently, making some fans believe he might be reprising his role from the 2013 release.

Franklin was, unfortunately, not seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer, which was released today. However, this does not close the door on his return in the upcoming game.

Franklin Clinton in GTA 6: Is the Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist expected to appear in the upcoming game?

As already stated, Rockstar Games has released the GTA 6 official trailer. While it confirmed a few characters that will appear in the upcoming game, Franklin Clinton, one of Grand Theft Auto 5's three protagonists, was nowhere to be seen. Therefore, Franklin's inclusion in the Grand Theft Auto sequel is still unconfirmed.

Having said that, it must be noted that this is just the first trailer for Rockstar's next release, and more trailers are expected to come out leading up to the GTA 6 release date sometime in 2025. Franklin might show up in one of them, but that cannot be predicted.

The character's voice actor, Shawn Fonteno, recently posted an image on his official Instagram account that many Grand Theft Auto fans believe was a teaser for the next installment in the franchise. It featured a hooded figure standing with his back facing the camera, with a Miami-like city in the background

Miami is the inspiration behind Vice City, which debuted with Rockstar Games' 2002 release, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. It will now be present in the GTA 6 map. This will be the city's first appearance since 2006's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.

Interestingly, Shawn Fonteno was also seen in a YouTube video alongside Bryan Zampella, the rumored voice actor for Grand Theft Auto 6's reported male protagonist, Jason.

Bryan Zampella's video with Shawn Fonteno, titled Dead Drop, was uploaded on the former's YouTube channel, Blast Crew, back in September 2023.

Official artwork of The Contract DLC featuring Franklin, Dr. Dre, Lamar and Imani (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin Clinton has already returned once in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, as part of The Contract DLC in 2021.

However, his popularity among fans of the series may lead to an appearance in what is one of the most anticipated games of all time. That being said, whether Franklin joins the cast of GTA 6 characters remains to be seen.

