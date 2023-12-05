GTA 6 official release window revealed

Rockstar Games has revealed the official GTA 6 release window. After facing another major leak, the developer released the game’s trailer on YouTube ahead of its scheduled timing, giving a lot of information about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI. Here’s what fans will see at the end of the trailer:

“Coming 2025”

The trailer is 90 seconds long and reveals a lot of things that fans can expect in the game.

GTA 6 release date is officially set for 2025: Everything to know about the trailer

As can be seen in the post above, Rockstar Games acknowledged the recent leak and released the GTA 6 official trailer earlier than expected. Here is the full video uploaded on the studio's YouTube channel:

The official trailer confirms the GTA 6 map leak, which disclosed the returning Vice City location, along with many interesting things. It starts by confirming Lucia, one of the protagonists of the new game.

The trailer also gives fans a first look at the iconic map. The graphics shown are mind-blowing. Everything looks more natural and realistic while giving off the same vibes from 2002’s classic Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Choppers, planes, cars, pick-up trucks, lowriders, SUVs, boats, and even a ship can be seen in the trailer. Here are a couple of things derived from the revealed Grand Theft Auto 6 footage:

Dodo pulling up a banner

Returning helicopters in the sky

Strip Club

Detailed characters

Returning Yachts

New hair physics for the characters

Social media plays a part in the game

A possible glimpse of an in-game cutscene involving cops

An antidepressants advertisement

Animals like Chihuahua dog

Drifting

The second protagonist, possibly named Jason

While the GTA 6 leaks gave fans a glimpse into some of these features in 2022, it is still amazing to see them become official. The game is scheduled to be released in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X\S.

