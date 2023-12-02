GTA 6 TikTok map leak drives fans curious, authenticity yet to be confirmed

A new GTA 6 map leak seems to have surfaced on social media. The TikTok clip was allegedly released by the son of Rockstar North Art Director Aaron Garbut and seems to provide a glimpse of the next Grand Theft Auto title. The account that shared the footage, azzarossi, has apparently been taken down, leaving the authenticity of the map leak yet to be confirmed.

However, the few-second-long leak shows numerous aspects, driving fans curious ahead of the official trailer release.

GTA 6 map leak on TikTok: Son of Rockstar North employee allegedly responsible

Expand Tweet

An account on X, @Devgurjar111111, shared the alleged GTA 6 map leak video. In the 13-second video, one can witness what seems to be the next Grand Theft Auto title running in developer mode on a desktop or workstation. A lot of buildings, trees, clouds, and highways can all be seen in this allegedly leaked footage.

The city in the footage feels huge. However, fans are curious to confirm the authenticity of this clip. While many didn’t believe in it at first, some quickly pointed out a similarity between this video and the leaked footage from last year.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the footage was quickly taken down from TikTok along with the account, fans claimed that the person behind this map leak was the son of Rockstar North’s Art Director Aaron Garbut. However, it cannot be verified at the moment unless Rockstar Games mentioned something officially regarding the matter.

Expand Tweet

Rockstar publicly acknowledged the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked footage incident that happened last year, proving its authenticity. Fans are advised to take everything with a pinch of salt as the alleged leak has yet to be addressed by the company.

As per the developer’s schedule, the very first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is set to be released this Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Poll : Do you think this leak is legit? Yes Not at all 1 votes