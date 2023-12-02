Rockstar's GTA 6 trailer announcement sets a new trend among other developers

Rockstar Games announced the first GTA 6 trailer release date on December 1, 2023, and it went viral on the internet. The American gaming studio used a Miami-themed poster for the announcement, which matches the Vice City vibe. Immediately after Rockstar’s post, other game developers joined the trend to make similar announcements. While it is uncertain whether or not the other sources are memeing or making official announcements, netizens are certainly enjoying the trend.
This article lists some similar announcement artwork shared by Fall Guys, Call of Duty, Atari, and many other organizations.
Rockstar Games has set a new trend of game announcements with its GTA 6 trailer release post
The original poster shared by Rockstar Games has the following details: the Rockstar Games logo, Trailer 1, Tuesday, December 5, 9 am ET. Although the studio did not mention the game’s name, the community is convinced that it is teasing the highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer.
A few hours after the announcement, the following gaming studios (and one government body) began sharing their versions of the poster:
Fall Guys
Government of Sao Paulo
Halo Infinite
Atari
Call of Duty
Overwatch
Rattein Reich
Rockstar Games has been historically known for setting new trends in the gaming industry, and the studio continues to spark social media trends. Fans have been eagerly waiting for official GTA 6 news, and the subtle hint by Rockstar has taken the internet by storm.
The official handle of YouTube on X also shared Rockstar Games’ post, cementing the fact that the GTA 6 trailer release is indeed going to be a milestone event in gaming history and pop culture.
