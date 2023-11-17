5 things to expect from GTA 6 trailer

The GTA 6 trailer is all set to release during the first week of December 2023. Although Rockstar Games hasn’t announced the exact date of the reveal, the community is eagerly waiting for November 2023 to come to an end. It goes without saying that GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games ever since fans have been waiting to play it for over 10 years. Although the September 2022 leaks provided certain details regarding the game, hardcore fans are still waiting for the finished product.

This article lists five things that could be present in the GTA 6 trailer.

Note: This article is speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 things that Rockstar Games could reveal in the GTA 6 trailer

1) New characters

The GTA 6 leaks explicitly disclosed that the upcoming game would have two main characters named Jason and Lucia. Additionally, data miners later discovered other characters such as Tit, Zach, RB Shaw, Vicky, Dre, Sam, Kai, Wyman, Billy, Iris, Shanese, Boobie, YJ, Danny, Chester, and Dale.

Although Rockstar Games confirmed the leaks, they did not mention anything about the characters. Therefore, their involvement in the game is still a mystery for many. However, the upcoming trailer is expected to reveal or confirm the names of at least the main characters.

2) Map reveal

The internet is filled with various GTA 6 map theories, including some fake maps. The September 2022 leaked videos indicated that the upcoming game would take place in a new Vice City. However, a full overview of the map was not available in the files. Therefore, fans have been eagerly waiting to officially see the new map of Vice City.

The GTA 6 trailer is expected to reveal more locations on the map, if not the entire area. Many insiders previously reported that Rockstar Games might add a dynamic map in the game that could change and expand with time. Some also believe that there will be other cities in the game apart from Vice City.

3) Release date announcement

The Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting to play the next title for ages, and the wait finally seems to coming to an end. The gaming community rejoiced after the trailer announcement, as it’s been over 10 years since the last Grand Theft Auto title was released.

Although Rockstar Games did not mention anything about the upcoming game’s release date, the community is eagerly waiting to get more information about it after the trailer gets released. If the studio reveals the release date, the GTA 6 pre-order process may also start very soon.

4) Official GTA 6 logo reveal

Some unofficial versions of the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming game’s trailer is also expected to reveal the official GTA 6 logo. Every Rockstar Games release has a unique identifying mark and branding. Although the community has created various concepts for the upcoming game’s logo, none of them have been acknowledged by the gaming studio.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer so they can get a first glance at the official logo of Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games. Many believe the logo will have neon textures similar to Vice City since it is expected to take place in Miami.

5) New vehicles

Grand Theft Auto 6 will likely include brand-new vehicles. The GTA 6 leaked videos also showed various new cars and other vehicles that could be a part of the final release. However, since Rockstar usually changes the names of the vehicles, their in-game names are currently unknown.

Data miners have speculated that the following vehicles could return in the upcoming game: Tornado, Sabre Turbo, Emperor, Youga, Boxville, Futo, and Toros. One of the leaked clips also showed Jason operating a hovercraft in the game.

