5 brand new features hinted by GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage

Leaked gameplay videos of GTA 6 took the internet by storm towards the end of 2022. While Rockstar Games was maintaining complete secrecy, a teenage hacker named Arion Kurtaj allegedly leaked around 100 GB of data from the upcoming game on a public domain. This incident gave the gaming community a rough hint about what Rockstar Games has been cooking for years.

While most of the leaked clips have been taken down from the internet, there are still bits and pieces of them circulating within the community. This article lists five new features that the GTA 6 leaked clips have disclosed so far.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

5 new gameplay features disclosed by the GTA 6 leak videos

1) Seamless character switching

Rockstar Games started including multiple characters since GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6 will also have at least two new protagonists. While the character-switching mechanism in the current game is decently fast, the gaming studio is trying to improve it, as seen in the leaked videos.

One of the clips showed the camera switching between Jason and Lucia, the two rumored protagonists, in record time. In Grand Theft Auto 5, the camera zooms out of the current character, finds the new character, and drops onto them. However, in the leaked clip, the camera promptly changed to the other character with a new animation.

2) Pick up and drop items

Rockstar Games will allow players to pick up and drop various items, including weapons, in the upcoming game. Multiple clips from the GTA 6 leaks showed Jason and Lucia dropping their items and picking new things from the ground. In the current game, you can only pick up certain items that are highlighted from the environment.

Dropping items is not allowed in GTA 5 unless the game AI removes it from your inventory. However, you’ll be able to pick up and drop almost every interactable object in the upcoming game.

3) Improved cop AI

The new police AI has been a trending topic for several days in the Grand Theft Auto community. Rockstar Games is reportedly bringing a new wanted-level mechanism that will challenge unruly players to the fullest. The leaked clips showed a new timer that provided an estimation of when the cops would arrive at your location.

Police chases are also made more intense, with law enforcement trying to apprehend you using any means necessary. The cops will also have new tactics to deal with the protagonists.

4) Improved ragdoll mechanics

Many players frequently complain that Grand Theft Auto 5’s ragdoll mechanism was a downgrade from GTA 4. However, Rockstar Games seemed to be addressing that issue by implementing more enhanced ragdoll physics mechanics in the upcoming game.

The current game’s ragdoll effects are pre-recorded and produce the same effects repeatedly. However, one of the leaked clips demonstrated the implementation of realistic ragdoll effects in GTA 6. Although the effects were not as refined as those of Grand Theft Auto 4, many fans are looking forward to trying the new mechanics once the game is released.

5) New combat stances

Rockstar Games is reportedly bringing new combat mechanisms and stances that were never seen before in the franchise. The current games allow you to take cover, crouch, and hide behind blocks to protect the characters from the enemies. However, in the next GTA game, you’ll be able to prone, crawl, and use many other stances.

Rockstar was also seen adding new combat positions that the characters used while inside a car. One clip showed Jason and Lucia crawling out the car window to shoot weapons. They were also able to perform regular stunts without relying on any objects, such as walls or blocks.

