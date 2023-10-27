5 of the best GTA games of all time, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is undoubtedly one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. Rockstar Games has released 18 titles under the franchise so far, and a new title is expected to be released in the coming years. Although each game has a dedicated fanbase, not all of them are equally popular. In fact, some Grand Theft Auto games have gained much more traction than others, becoming all-time classics.

This article lists and ranks five of the best and most popular GTA games that are still loved by the player base.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking 5 best GTA games of all time

5) Grand Theft Auto: 3

Grand Theft Auto: 3 is a pioneer title not only for Rockstar Games but for the video gaming industry as well. The studio released it in 2001 and set new standards for open-world gaming. The entire GTA series followed the footsteps of Grand Theft Auto: 3 and became what it is today.

It is the first game that introduced a 3D open-world environment where players could control the character from the ground level. The graphics were also phenomenal for the time, and players adored the immersive environments Rockstar Games created.

4) Grand Theft Auto: 4

Grand Theft Auto: 4 is the modern iteration of GTA 3, but with a distinct storyline and characters. This game kickstarted the HD Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series, which is still prevalent. Rockstar Games also went above and beyond with in-game physics and immersion in the title.

GTA 4 is still praised for having one of the most realistic gaming physics engines. The ragdoll effects, collisions, and other physical properties act naturally, allowing keen players to create their own hilarious scenes and memorable moments. The storyline is also one of the most sentimental ones in the series, making players question their own choices in the game.

3) Grand Theft Auto: Online

Grand Theft Auto: Online is the latest standalone title released by Rockstar Games. Although it was originally released as a multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013, it has now gained popularity and become a star product of the gaming studio.

It is an online multiplayer game that has no definite storyline. However, the seasonal DLCs by Rockstar Games keep the game up-to-date. The game recently celebrated its 10th anniversary on October 1, 2023, and it is currently celebrating the Halloween season with multiple GTA Online weekly updates. You can play as an underworld criminal who starts at the bottom and gradually rises to the top by doing heists and maintaining businesses.

2) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is undoubtedly one of the best GTA games so far. The gaming community loves the game so much that other gaming studios also include stubble Easter eggs referring to it in their video games. San Andreas was released in 2004 as part of the 3D Universe. However, it is one of the most replayed games, even after 19 years.

GTA San Andreas was also the most ambitious game of the 3D Universe. Rockstar Games included three different cities and other small areas offering a huge map at that time. The mysteries and side activities of the game also kept players engaged for hours.

1) Grand Theft Auto: 5

Grand Theft Auto: 5 is the latest single-player game released by Rockstar Games in 2013. Despite being a decade old, the game still ranks top among other modern AAA titles. It is the most ambitious project by the gaming studio so far and has set new milestones for the video gaming industry.

Rockstar has released three versions of the game to date, with GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced being the latest one. It has three protagonists and an engaging storyline that compels players to replay the game again and again. The open world is also one of the most realistic ones Rockstar has ever created.

