Will PS5 Slim play GTA 5 better than the original: Release date, price, size comparison, and specs

Sony recently announced its new variant of the PlayStation 5 console, the PS5 Slim, and GTA 5 fans are ecstatic as they’ll be able to enjoy the game on new hardware. While the company has yet to announce the release date for the console, the playerbase is wondering if the PS5 Slim will be able to run Grand Theft Auto 5 more efficiently.

Expecting new performance output with a new console is customary, but Sony’s official statement says otherwise. This article explains whether PlayStation 5 Slim will be able to run GTA 5 better than the original 2020 console.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Will there be any difference in GTA 5 gameplay between PS5 and PS5 Slim?

The straightforward answer is no. According to Sony’s official Newswire published on October 10, 2023, the new PS5 Slim is simply a redesign of the original PlayStation 5. The new console will have the same processing power except for a slightly expanded storage space.

Therefore, GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced will feel the same whether you play it on the original console or the upcoming one.

The new PS5 Slim will come in two versions: Digital and Disk-drive version. Both versions have the same specs except for the disk drive. Following are some of the key specifications of the PS5 Slim:

Digital version dimensions: 358 × 80 × 216 mm

Disk version dimensions: 358 × 96 × 216 mm

CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2

GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine

System Memory: GDDR6 16GB

SSD: 1 TB

PS5 Game Disc: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100 GB/disc

Resolution: 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR

Fortunately, GTA 5 players will be able to buy the new PS5 Slim at the same price as the original PlayStation 5. According to Sony, the prices for various regions are as follows:

USA

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD

PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR

PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

UK

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP

PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY

PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY

However, fans have to wait a few days to play Grand Theft Auto 5 on the new PlayStation console as the sales will go live in the US in November 2023.

GTA 5 is expected to produce the same performance output with ray tracing, 4K resolution, and minor improvements in the open world that Rockstar Games added in 2022.

Interestingly, after the latest announcement, some GTA fans are also expecting to play Grand Theft Auto 6 on the PS5 Slim after its release.

Poll : Are you going to play GTA 5 on PS5 Slim? Yes No 0 votes