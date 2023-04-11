The GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version has been out for over a year and is the latest edition of the game that you can get your hands on. Rockstar Games released it on March 15, 2022, exclusively for the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Although it doesn't have as many players as on older consoles and PC, users who have updated the game can enjoy some unique gameplay elements.

This article lists five unique features that the Expanded and Enhanced edition players must experience in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions only.

GTA+, Career Builder, and 3 other unique features that GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced version players should try

1) GTA+

GTA+ is one of the most disputed additions to Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode. Rockstar Games added it exclusively for the latest-generation consoles. While many dislike the idea of paying a monthly fee for a decade-old game, the gaming studio does offer some significant benefits to paid players.

During any DLC release or other major event, paid users receive exclusive benefits, offers, free items, one-time souvenirs, and more. Additionally, weekly updates also include features such as money boosts, business discounts, map features, etc. The feature is certainly worth trying out if you haven't already.

2) Unique graphics modes

Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition includes three distinct graphic mode settings to enhance the experience. While it may not seem like much, considering the PC version already has better visuals, along with the potential to improve further with free graphics mods for GTA 5, Rockstar has added native features such as 4K resolution, ray tracing, and more.

The three modes and their functions are as follows:

Fidelity Mode: Native 4K resolution at 30 FPS

Performance Mode: Upscaled 4K resolution at 60 FPS

Performance RT mode: Hybrid 4K resolution with ray tracing and 60 FPS

3) Career Builder

The Career Builder feature is a new addition to the Expanded and Enhanced versions of the game's multiplayer mode. GTA Online for beginners is a painful process of trial and error, and the Career Builder guides you down your chosen criminal path.

It has four options: Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, and MC Club Owner. You must select one of them to receive a starter pack from Rockstar Games, which includes several souvenirs such as vehicles, weapons, business properties, and, most importantly, a one-time reward of $4,000,000 in cash.

4) DualSense integration on PlayStation 5

Rockstar Games has one of the best in-game haptics mechanisms in the industry, and the PlayStation 5's new DualSense controller enhances the experience even further. Enabling controller vibrations will allow you to experience crisp and distinct haptic feedback while shooting and driving fast cars in GTA 5.

The latest game has the highest number of instances that trigger controller haptics, and it truly provides an immersive experience. The DualSense controller provides feedback even for smaller details such as loud music, road bumps, thunder, and more.

5) Hao’s Special Works improvements

The Expanded and Enhanced version also added Hao's Special Works improvements to the multiplayer game, allowing you to further customize your vehicles. There are currently 15 HSW vehicles in GTA Online, including a motorcycle. When fully upgraded with HSW mods, they outperform the majority of other vehicles in the game, including their base models.

Although Hao's Special Works improvements are popular among next-gen players, they are not as popular as Imani Tech vehicles, which have only 10 compatible vehicles so far. However, each class of vehicle has distinct characteristics. While Imani Tech vehicles are known for their offensive and defensive capabilities, HSW vehicles are known for their performance and speed.

