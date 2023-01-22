Top 5 fastest HSW cars in GTA Online in 2023

Hao's Special Works vehicles are some of the most popular automobiles among GTA Online players. Rockstar Games included the custom workshop on the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles as part of the Expanded and Enhanced version release of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant.

The workshop allows for additional customization of certain cars, providing new and improved abilities. However, fast cars are always a top priority for race fans, and Hao's Special Works workshop also contains some of the fastest cars in the game.

While it is difficult to figure out which one is the fastest without driving them all, for the benefit of players, this article lists the top five fastest HSW upgradeable cars that GTA Online players must own in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Deveste Eight, Vigero ZX, and 3 other fastest HSW cars in GTA Online in 2023

5) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Turismo Classic is a two-seater sports vintage car in GTA Online, added with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update in 2017. It is one of the game's most stylish and low-stance vehicles, inspired by real-life Ferrari F40 and Testarossa 348.

While it is one of the fastest HSW cars in the game, it is also the first car players get to drive to unlock Hao's Special Works workshop.

The vehicle has a powerful V12 engine, a six-speed transmission, and a rear-wheel drive layout. While the standard version can reach a top speed of 120.75 mph or 194.33 km/h, the HSW upgrade boosts it to 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h.

4) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

As the name implies, the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is an armored and weapon-equipped hypercar in GTA Online. While it is mostly the same as the base model Ignus, the weaponized version can be upgraded in Hao's Special Works workshop to gain special abilities.

The HSW Performance Upgrades can increase its top speed from 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h to 146.25 mph or 235.37 km/h in exchange for $500,000. It is based on the real-life Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 and features a cutting-edge design in GTA Online.

3) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Vigero ZX is one of the newest cars in GTA Online, added with The Criminal Enterprises update in September 2022. It is a two-door pony vehicle based on the real-life 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The two-seater car is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a six-speed transmission box that drives the vehicle's rear wheels. While the standard model is powerful enough to beat many of the vehicles in the game, players can equip it with Hao's Special Works upgrades to unlock additional performance capabilities.

When fully upgraded, the standard model can reach a top speed of 125 mph or 201.17 km/h, which increases to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h with HSW upgrades.

2) Overflod Entity MT

Another hypercar on the list, the Entity MT, is the second fastest HSW upgradable car in GTA Online. It is also one of the most recent vehicles, having been included with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC on December 19, 2022. The two-door vehicle is based on a real-life 2021 Koenigsegg Jesko.

It has a sleek aerodynamic design and can reach a top speed of 131.25 mph or 211.23 km/h with complete upgrades. However, HSW Performance Upgrades raises the top speed to 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h.

1) Principe Deveste Eight

Deveste Eight is the fastest HSW upgradable car in GTA Online in 2023. It has a distinct design and is classified as an ultra hypercar in the game. The vehicle's performance is also excellent, powered by a V16 engine.

While routine upgrades allow it to reach a top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h, HSW upgrades propel it to reach a mind-boggling top speed of 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h.

