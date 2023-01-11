5 biggest additions coming to GTA Online as Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed

The Los Santos Drug Wars update was announced as a two-part story-based DLC in GTA Online. Rockstar Games released the first installment on December 13, 2022, and saved the rest of the DLC for a later release in the new year. Since 2023 has already begun, this second installment could arrive at any moment.

Although the developers have not revealed any details about the update's second portion, reliable sources and game data miners have already revealed several previously unseen content from the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. While some elements have already been added to the game as part of the Christmas and winter-themed Festive Surprise update, more content is still on the way.

This article lists the five biggest additions set to arrive in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Railgun, Taxi Missions, and three other major drip feed content updates coming to the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

1) Last Dose Missions

The Last Dose Missions in GTA Online will likely be the first and most significant addition to the DLC's second installment. The First Dose Missions have been a major success so far, with players eagerly waiting for the rumored Last Dose mission series. Although Rockstar Games hasn't revealed the name or release date of this update, fans are speculating that it'll be released in early 2023.

The next chapter is expected to wrap up the unfinished stories of the Acid Lab Business, Freakshop, and the Fooliganz gang. A few leaked videos also revealed the return of a familiar character from Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode.

2) Railgun

The Railgun is one of the most powerful futuristic weapons in GTA Online. Although the weapon is currently available in the game, it can only be used in specific jobs. Presently, Rockstar restricts the weapon's use in Free Roam.

Based on recent information, the developers are planning to add this powerful weapon to the multiplayer variant in a future update. Some data miners have also discovered its new stats and implementations in the game files.

3) Gun Van

Professor2390 @Professor5166 #GTAV #RockstarGames Early the following year, locate a mobile Gun Van selling unique things in GTA Online. #GTAOnline Early the following year, locate a mobile Gun Van selling unique things in GTA Online. #GTAOnline #GTAV #RockstarGames https://t.co/Incc2TVn39

A new Gun Van is expected to arrive in Los Santos as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online. As its name suggests, the Gun Van will carry a wide variety of guns and other weapons for players to purchase. Data miners have also revealed that players will be able to obtain the Railgun through the Gun Van.

The new 'shop' will be a mobile unit that spawns in various locations across the map. Approaching the vehicle allows players to purchase unique weapons. Looking at the leaked information, it will primarily sell three types of items: weapons, throwables, and body armor.

4) Downtown Cab Co.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



$487,500 - $650,000



Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena War



Trade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work

#GTAOnline Taxi will be available for purchase, as part of drip-feed, as a Pegasus vehicle. Needed for Taxi Work coming early next year$487,500 - $650,000Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena WarTrade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work Taxi will be available for purchase, as part of drip-feed, as a Pegasus vehicle. Needed for Taxi Work coming early next year$487,500 - $650,000Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena WarTrade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work#GTAOnline https://t.co/RDCjty4lun

Downtown Cab Co. missions or Taxi Missions are some of the most anticipated drip feed content additions in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update. The Taxi will be available for purchase from the Warstock Cache & Carry website at a base price of $650,000 and a trade price of $487,500. After purchasing it, players can begin Taxi Missions, similar to Story Mode.

It will be stored as a Pegasus vehicle in GTA Online, and players can request it by calling the Pegasus Lifestyle Management contact from their in-game phones. With this addition, they'll be able to earn extra money by completing taxi missions. Based on the leaks, completing multiple missions in a row will significantly increase the rewards.

5) 50-car garage

The potential 50-car garage is the largest independent garage coming to GTA Online in the near future. As the name implies, players will be able to store up to 50 vehicles within a single building. According to several reports, the property will cost a whopping $2,740,000, with a few modification options available.

