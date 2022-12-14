How to complete The Downtown Cab Co. Missions in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update added a slew of new surprises to the game, and players are ecstatic to discover more hidden features.

While the First Dose story missions, ray-tracing reflections, and phone contact reorganization were already confirmed, the gaming studio improved The Downtown Cab Co. business as a profitable venture in the game.

GTA Online players can now drive around the map in taxi cabs and pick up various passengers. This article explains how one can start cab missions in the game.

Rockstar Games added The Downtown Cab Co. as a profitable venture in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

Downtown Cab Co. is a taxi company in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online that provides paid cab services throughout Los Santos and Blaine County.

Before this update, the company only provided cab services to players upon request. One can call the Downtown Cab Co. contact from their phone and make a request when necessary.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



LET'S GOOOOO

#GTAOnline "The Downtown Cab Co. is now open for business. Begin Taxi Work from here to earn additional income. Successfully completing multiple fares without a break will increase the rewards."LET'S GOOOOO "The Downtown Cab Co. is now open for business. Begin Taxi Work from here to earn additional income. Successfully completing multiple fares without a break will increase the rewards."LET'S GOOOOO#GTAOnline

However, with the December 2022 update, players will soon be able to work for the company and earn money. Tez2, a well-known GTA informant, published an early description of the new profession in a Tweet on December 13, 2022.

According to the Tweet, Grand Theft Auto Online players can earn extra money by completing cab delivery missions. While all have a standard payout, completing multiple missions without taking a break will increase the rewards.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



$487,500 - $650,000



Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena War



Trade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work

#GTAOnline Taxi will be available for purchase, as part of drip-feed, as a Pegasus vehicle. Needed for Taxi Work coming early next year$487,500 - $650,000Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena WarTrade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work Taxi will be available for purchase, as part of drip-feed, as a Pegasus vehicle. Needed for Taxi Work coming early next year$487,500 - $650,000Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena WarTrade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work#GTAOnline https://t.co/RDCjty4lun

As part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed, Taxis will be available for purchase from the Warstock Cache & Carry website, and it will be a Pegasus vehicle. According to leaked images by Tez2, the vehicle will cost $650,000 with a trade price of $487,500.

The trade price can be unlocked using one of the following methods:

By reaching the 25th Sponsorship Tier in Arena War.

By completing ten taxi fares in a row.

While the first method is already available, for the second method, players can call a regular taxi or steal one from the street and complete the missions when they become available.

The new side business is yet to be released in the game, and players can expect it around the beginning of next year. According to Rockstar's newswire,

"Early next year, expect Downtown Cab Co. to be looking for new recruits, a traveling Gun Van offering exclusive items, street dealers looking to pay premiums for your product, a new garage with the most vehicle storage yet, and much more."

Fans’ reactions to the new taxi missions update

GTA fans were ecstatic to see this unexpected gameplay change, and many players shared their thoughts on the tweet. One user, Jake, stated the most apparent first words when fans found out about the feature.

Jake @YoChiillax @TezFunz2 @GTAonlineNews I can’t believe it took them 10 years to add this to online lol @TezFunz2 @GTAonlineNews I can’t believe it took them 10 years to add this to online lol

Another user expressed hope for additional side missions in the future.

vvs🔱🌊 @vvsLOV @TezFunz2 @GTAonlineNews Best update ever, now let us do firefighter or EMS work @TezFunz2 @GTAonlineNews Best update ever, now let us do firefighter or EMS work

User Bedford Enterprises expressed their desire to customize the taxis in the Los Santos Customs Workshop.

User Frost highlighted the positive side of the Los Santos Drug Wars update in GTA Online.

❄Frøst❄ @_xFr0st @TezFunz2 So u can earn money legally in gta?🥹 @TezFunz2 So u can earn money legally in gta?🥹

Another user named Rick inquired about the new taxi shown on Rockstar Games' official newswire.

Rick @RLukje @TezFunz2 I wonder if we can unlock the old taxi that was shown in the Newswire posts by doing these taxi jobs @TezFunz2 I wonder if we can unlock the old taxi that was shown in the Newswire posts by doing these taxi jobs

Although the new venture is a minor gameplay change, GTA Online players are eager to play as cab drivers in the game.

