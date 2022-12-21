More GTA Online Last Dose cutscenes reportedly leaked from Los Santos Drug Wars update drip feed

The recently released First Dose series missions in GTA Online continue to surprise players with unprecedented action and adventure. Rockstar Games has split the DLC into two chapters, with the first released on December 13, 2022.

However, the Grand Theft Auto community quickly dug through the game files and discovered several unreleased DLC content. The highly anticipated "Last Dose" series missions are expected to arrive at the start of next year, and fans are overjoyed.

While game data miners have already revealed Taxi missions and a 50-car garage, a few have gone further and revealed unseen cutscenes from the next chapter of the First Dose series. This article explains all of the major aspects of the leaked content in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. Spoilers may be present in plot descriptions.

Los Santos Drug Wars Last Dose cutscenes show a surprising reveal in GTA Online

On December 14, 2022, a YouTube channel named Lucas7yoshi posted a video containing eight minutes of leaked content from the Last Dose series in Grand Theft Auto Online. The video contains three cutscenes, and based on their plot, they may appear in the same order in the game.

According to the YouTuber, the cutscenes are already present in the game, but Rockstar Games has made them inaccessible until the release date. They used the CodeWalker software to convert the files into playable videos.

It should be noted that these cutscenes are rendered forcefully. Although they depict the ongoing story perfectly, their execution is not as smooth as official GTA Online clips. The characters' faces are static with no expression and the surrounding textures also frequently flicker over time.

A leaked scene depicting Labrat in a tipsy state in the game (Image via YT/Lucas7yoshi)

The video's opening scene features Labrat, the Freakshop's resident chemist, performing a playful stunt with a pineapple. While the character is currently absent from the game after the First Dose series, the upcoming chapter may make him a full-time associate in the business.

Following a minor squabble between Dax and Labrat, the latter gets kidnapped by unidentified gang members from the Freakshop. Luchadora and the player(s) go to rescue Labrat, where they meet Dr. Isiah Friedlander, a therapist from GTA 5.

Dr. Isiah Friedlander in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update (Image via YT/Lucas7yoshi)

Dr. Friedlander explains his evil motives in the chemical business and why he requires Labrat's assistance to increase his profits. However, Luchadora disagrees and attempts to attack him. After a fatal gunfight between the two gangs, Friedlander managed to flee the site.

The next cutscene takes place in the air, similar to the Minor Turbulence mission from GTA 5. Players must board a plane and fly directly into the back of the cargo ship. Luchadora also accompanies the team, and after you defeat the enemies, Friedlander reappears from a crate and jumps from the plane using a parachute.

Luchdora and the team inside the plane (Image via YT/Lucas7yoshi)

In the final cutscene, GTA Online players must land the massive plane at Sandy Shores Airfield, where Dax will rejoin them to loot the remaining crates. However, they get ambushed by police, and players must retaliate against the cops until Dax fills his truck with crates.

