Why Freakshop is the best thing added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars DLC introduced several new gameplay elements to GTA Online. While the Acid Lab was a previously announced addition, the Freakshop was a pleasant surprise for players in the highly anticipated DLC.

In general, the theme of this DLC was to introduce a new mobile business and its story-based missions. However, Rockstar Games has divided the missions into two chapters and will be releasing the remainder as drip-feed content. Nonetheless, the Freakshop remains the focal point of all DLC activities, from being a warehouse to a criminal lair.

This article explains why the Freakshop is one of the best additions to Grand Theft Auto Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

The Freakshop is currently the center of attraction in GTA Online

rsg.ms/a2267be The Freakshop, a new psychedelic haven under the LS Highway, is where you can access a Weapon Workshop to upgrade your arsenal, as well as modify the new MTL Brickade 6x6 heavy-duty vehicle and Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle in Los Santos Drug Wars. The Freakshop, a new psychedelic haven under the LS Highway, is where you can access a Weapon Workshop to upgrade your arsenal, as well as modify the new MTL Brickade 6x6 heavy-duty vehicle and Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle in Los Santos Drug Wars.rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/LlNUBktM7G

On December 13, 2022, the Freakshop was added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and it quickly became the talk of the town. While the Freakshop's location is well-known to experienced players, especially those who have completed the Series A Heist, the warehouse is now available to players as a property in Freeroam.

Unfortunately, at this point in the game, the large warehouse appears to be empty and devoid of any significant activities other than being a building and a workshop.

Functions of the Freakshop in GTA Online

Following the release of the first chapter of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, the Freakshop serves as a hub for all The Fooliganz activities in San Andreas. The newest character, Dax, enlists the assistance of players to establish the abandoned building as their business hub. He described the property as:

“Wade told us about this place in town. Some kind of abandoned warehouse. We're going to make it our own, swat that shit, and turn it into something we're gonna call the Freakshop. That's where the troupe's gonna get everything done, business and pleasure.”

The warehouse currently houses a weapons workshop, a vehicle workshop with a paint booth, eCola and Sprunk vending machines, a gaming arcade machine, a TV, a dartboard, and a jukebox.

It also serves as a storage facility for the new Brickade 6x6, Manchez Scout C delivery motorcycle, and Dax's Journey 2 vehicles. Furthermore, GTA Online players can bring their own cars into the Freakshop and use it as a parking garage.

The vehicle workshop on the property serves as an exclusive workshop for upgrading the MTL Brickade 6x6, the Acid Lab business, and the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C. Although the truck and motorcycle can be upgraded immediately, GTA Online players must complete ten of Dax's Fooliganz Jobs to unlock equipment upgrades for the Acid Lab.

One of the most valuable features of the Freakshop is the weapon workshop, which allows players to upgrade their weapons to the Mk II variant. GTA Online players who do not have an Agency, Mobile Operations Center, or Avenger can also upgrade their arsenals to their unlocked Mk II variants.

In addition to these features, the Freakhouse can be used as a hangout spot in the game for you and your friends.

How to unlock the Feakshop in GTA Online?

The Freakshop can be unlocked after completing the game's First Dose missions. After the first mission of the series, Dax will request players to take him to the Freakshop, which will be used as a brand new business venture.

