GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update has introduced the Freakshop, a large warehouse run by the Fooliganz gang. You will likely be spending a good amount of time here if you are completing all the relevant story missions.

Ron Jakowski should've given you a call the moment you logged into the game. His connections will prove useful in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

The Freakshop is functionally similar to a property in this game. It's where you can set up your acid lab business. However, the main difference is that you don't have to buy the warehouse in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. At the very least, you should know where to find it.

The Freakshop is not too hard to find in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

It's located in the Mirror Park Railyard, Mirror Park

The Freakshop can be found on the outskirts of Los Santos. Older players will recognize that this is the same location used in the Series A heist. Rockstar has reused the warehouse for the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

There are two routes you can take to get here. You can either go through the railyard or climb down a grassy slope with dirt roads. The latter pathway is located between Broker Park and Glory Way.

By the time you work for Dax and his crew, the Freakshop will be marked on the map with the letter icon "D." If you set a waypoint there, you will be given a direct route to his warehouse. More often than not, you will be driving down a dirt road to get there, so expect a few bumps along the way.

Complete the First Dose mission "Welcome to the Troupe"

Keep in mind that you can't access the Freakshop right away. You will first need to answer Ron's call in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. He will redirect you to Trevor's old hangout over at Sandy Shores. This is where you can launch the introductory mission in the First Dose series.

After meeting with the Fooliganz, you will be tasked with defending the liquor store from the Lost MC. Shortly afterward, you will have to steal a Journey and deliver it back to Dax's hideout in Mirror Park. Once the mission is complete, you can finally enter the Freakshop by walking into the blue corona.

It's strongly advised that you complete all the First Dose missions in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. It's the only way you can start up your acid lab production. Once you pay the $750,000 fee, you can upgrade your Brickade 6x6 into a mobile business.

Dax will lead you the way

By the time you start the First Dose missions, Dax will be listed as a phone contact in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. This will be very convenient since you can pause the game and find the letter "D" marked on the map. It will lead you directly to the Freakshop.

You will need to visit this location if you want to upgrade your Brickade 6x6, along with the free Manchez Scout C in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

