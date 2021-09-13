List of all GTA 5 Online heists and their overall payouts (September 2021)

Heists are a major component of gameplay in GTA Online. They provide the means to earn a lot of money in a short time.

They're also the reason why the game rose in popularity. The first few heists arrived along with the Heists update in 2015. Since then, the game has seen rapid growth in its playerbase.

This article makes a list of every single heist available in the game, along with their payouts. These have been arranged according to their date of release and not according to the profits.

GTA Online: List of every available heist in the game as of September 2021

1) The Fleeca Job

Number of players needed: 2

Max Potential Take (Hard): $143,750

2) The Prison Break

Number of players needed: 4

Max Potential Take (Hard): $500,000

3) The Humane Labs Raid

Number of players needed: 4

Max Potential Take (Hard): $675,000

4) Series A Funding

Number of players needed: 4

Max Potential Take (Hard): $505,000

5) The Pacific Standard

Number of players needed: 4

Max Potential Take (Hard): $1,250,000

6) The Doomsday Heist

Act I (The Data Breaches): Players: 2, Max Potential Take (Hard): $812,500

Players: 2, Max Potential Take (Hard): $812,500 Act II (The Bogdan Problem): Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take (Hard): $1,187,500

Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take (Hard): $1,187,500 Act III (The Doomsday Scenario): Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take (Hard): $1,500,000

7) The Diamond Casino Heist

Cash - Max Potential Take (3 players, Hard): $2,326,500

Artwork - Max Potential Take (2 players, Hard): $2,585,000

Gold - Max Potential Take (3 players, Hard): $2,843,500

Diamonds - Max Potential Take (2 players, Hard): $3,619,000

8) The Cayo Perico Heist

Number of players needed: 4

Max Potential Take (Hard): $4,570,600

Heists are not unique to GTA 5 and GTA Online. They have been present in most GTA games in the 3D and HD Universes. The bank robbery in Vice City, the intricate heist at Caligula's Casino, and the Three Leaf Clover mission in GTA 4 are great examples. These are part of what makes the GTA series so well-loved by fans.

GTA Online has eight heists in total. The first five were added by the Heists update and are fairly easy to complete. They don't take much time to finish, and the rewards aren't much high either. The later three heists came with their own titular updates.

These are much longer and far more difficult. However, the rewards are also much greater than the earlier heists. Grinding a few of these for a short period of time will generate ridiculous amounts of profit.

