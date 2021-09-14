A beginner's guide to complete the Prison Break Heist in GTA Online

Once players complete the Fleeca Job in GTA Online, they are ready to take on their first major heist: The Prison Break Heist. It will be accessible once Lester Crest calls the players in GTA Online.

The objective of Prison Break Heist is to break out Professor Maxim Rashkovsky from the Bolingbroke Penitentiary State Prison located in Sandy Shores. For the setup cost of GTA $40,000, this heist offers a massive payout of GTA $500,000. Players can only get this payout if they complete the Elite Challenge and aim for the Criminal Mastermind Challenge.

This heist is a 4-member job and requires players to complete four setup missions to complete this heist.

A breakdown of the Prison Break Heist in GTA Online

Background

Professor Maxim Rashkovsky from the Prison Break Heist in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Professor Maxim Rashkovsky is being held at the maximum-security Bolingbroke Penitentiary State Prison in Sandy Shores. He has been incarcerated on espionage charges. Players have to help him escape. Additionally, four setup tasks need to be completed.

1) Setup Mission 1 - Plane

Velum at McKenzie Field in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

All heists in GTA Online are about the thrill of the chase and the sheer movie-like experience, which also holds for heist setup missions. The mission requires players to split into two teams of two each and drive out to Sandy Shores to steal the Jobuilt Velum Aircraft from McKenzie Field.

The Vagos use the aircraft for drug trafficking, and as a result, Agent 14 warns against any resistance players may face while trying to steal the aircraft. Once at McKenzie Field, players must cover all entry points and eliminate any Vagos gang members arriving to back up their comrades. After eliminating the gang members, one player can fly off to LSIA and deliver the aircraft. The aircraft delivery completes this setup mission.

2) Setup Mission 2 - Prison Bus

A Bolingbroke Penitentiary State Prison Bus in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

On this mission, players must intercept and steal the BPSP Prison Bus and take it to a nearby junkyard in Sandy Shores where it can be parked safely: easier said than done. When players intercept the bus and take down the driver, it will attract a lot of attention from cops and result in a long police pursuit.

Players can reduce the pursuit time by driving off the road with the bus to evade the cops much faster. Post losing the heat, players reunite at the junkyard, and the bus hand-off completes this setup mission.

3) Setup Mission 3 - Docks and Station

This mission, just like all others at GTA Online, is all about teamwork and coordination. Players need to split into 2 teams: one team to go to the station and get hold of the prison bus schedule and the other to go to the docks and steal Rashkovsky's Lampadati Casco and deliver it to the transporter in Sandy Shores.

Station team in setup mission for Prison Break Heist (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Steal a police chaser to add to the legitimacy of the cop outfit and ensure being unarmed to avoid any alarms being raised at the station.

Maxim Rashkovsky's Lampadati Casco in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The docks team must reach the port and climb to the top of the container stack to find the Professor's Casco. Players must eliminate any resistance on their way to the container storing the car. Once aboard the Casco, the 2-player team must deliver the car to a transporter waiting in Sandy Shores. The setup mission is complete once the station team delivers the bus schedule to the planning room and delivers the car to the transporter.

4) Setup Mission 4 - Wet Work

The mission requires players to split into two teams to help tie up a few loose ends. The City Hall team must eliminate two lawyers - Gavin Van Der Loop and Josh Sherman. They are scheduled to arrive in a black Benefactor Schafter and acquire deposition documents. The documents must be delivered to the planning room once this team evades the cops.

Josh Sherman and Gavin Van Der Loop's Benefactor Schafter in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The mansion team must travel up to Richman Glen, sneak up to the estate's boundaries, snipe down all security personnel and kill Dima Popov - the professor's former business partner in GTA Online. Timing and coordination are key because the faster the sniper kills all the guards, Dima Popov is eliminated.

Dima Popov, the Professor's former business partner in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The Heist

When the time comes to begin the heist, all four players go their separate ways:

one to the airport to fly the Velum out to Sandy Shores

one to intercept and destroy a BPSP Prison Bus and steal an attack chopper to protect the Velum

two as the infiltration crew who will be aboard the decoy prison bus, which will help bust out the professor.

One thing worth noting is that to avoid the jet getting tagged around the prison, the pilot can take the Velum from LSIA and keep flying over Los Santos until the infiltration team secures the prison grounds. The buzzard attack chopper can help the infiltration team clear the grounds at a faster pace.

Once the crew secures the professor, they can fly out to the rendezvous point over the Pacific Ocean, make a jump from the aircraft, reunite at the beach below and fly off to Los Santos in the Buzzard Attack Chopper.

The team re-grouping at the beach in Prison Break Heist in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

There are many approaches to completing the Prison Break Heist, and this article explored the beginner-friendly step-by-step process to complete this heist in GTA Online.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

