GTA Online Nightclub Guide: Best Location & Money-Making Tips

While many players often look for a complete GTA Online Nightclub Guide that can help them make the most money out of the business, some still find the venture a bit difficult to fully grasp. Rockstar Games added the business back in 2018 with the After Hours DLC update, allowing gamers to have a new source of passive income in a manner that had never been seen before in the open world of Los Santos.

Ad

After all these years, Nightclubs is considered one of the best businesses ever added to GTA Online, and for good reason. One can earn up to millions of dollars from it if one knows exactly how to run the business properly.

This article shares an ultimate GTA Online Nightclub Club that will help both beginners and veterans of the game earn the maximum amount of money possible from it. It also shares the GTA Online best nightclub location.

Ad

Trending

Note: Some aspects of the GTA Online Nightclub Guide are based on the writer’s own opinions and analysis.

GTA Online Nightclub Guide for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X

GTA Online Nightclub Guide: An in-game screenshot of the Nightclub laptop's interface (Image via Rockstar Games)

The ultimate GTA 5 Nightclub Guide includes picking the best location and DJs for the business, building its popularity efficiently, and properly utilizing the available assets, along with some tips to make the most out of it. This guide works on all currently supported gaming platforms by Rockstar Games, even the Steam Deck.

Ad

Before diving into how to get started with it, here are some important information you should know if you want to run this business successfully:

Key Terms:

Nightclub Popularity: The popularity of your owned Nightclub

The popularity of your owned Nightclub Nightclub Jobs Completed: Number of the Popularity missions completed so far

Number of the Popularity missions completed so far Warehouse Sales Completed: Number of times a Warehouse sale has been completed successfully so far

Number of times a Warehouse sale has been completed successfully so far Warehouse Earnings: Total amount of money earned by the Nightclub Warehouse so far

Total amount of money earned by the Nightclub Warehouse so far Total Earnings: Total sum of money earned by the business since it’s the day it started operating in Los Santos so far

Ad

You should have around 2 million to get started with the business as it requires some investment before it is fully operational. Here are some recommendations for earning some money in Los Santos without investment:

First Dose and Last Dose missions

Time Trials

Junk Energy Skydives

Stash Houses

Fooligan Jobs

Once you have a significant amount of money (approximately $2 million), you can start the Nightclub business.

GTA Online Nightclub Guide: How to get started?

An in-game screenshot of all of the available Nightclub locations in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to any GTA Online Nightclub Guide, one should always start with purchasing the property. Here's how to do it:

Ad

Open the in-game internet using smartphones or laptops. Go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Select Nightclubs from the top right corner of the screen. Choose any of the available locations. Buy the chosen location.

Here are the 10 different Nightclub locations in GTA Online as of September 2024, along with their prices:

Del Perro - $1,645,000

$1,645,000 Vespucci Canas - $1,320,000

$1,320,000 Strawberry - $1,525,000

$1,525,000 LSIA - $1,135,000

$1,135,000 Mission Row - $1,440,000

$1,440,000 La Mesa - $1,500,000

$1,500,000 Cypress Flats - $1,370,000

$1,370,000 West Vinewood - $1,700,000

$1,700,000 Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000

$1,670,000 Elysian Island - $1,080,000

Ad

GTA Online Nightclub Guide: GTA Online best Nightclub location

The GTA 5 Nightclub guide suggests to avoid locations marked by a red X on them, helping to know the GTA Online best Nightclub location (Image via Rockstar Games)

While all of the Nightclub locations give the same amount of money, there are some things one should consider while selecting one - one major factor being budget. If you're a beginner and can't afford much from the selection, then you can go for the Elysian Island, the cheapest of all the choices. However, it's not recommended by this ultimate GTA Online Nightclub Guide.

Ad

In fact, it is among the three locations you should avoid when buying the property:

LSIA

Elysian Island

Cypress Flats

Being located at the bottom of the map, these three areas are not suitable for doing most of the missions.

We recommend going with either Downtown Vinewood or West Vinewood as these are the best Nightclub locations in the game. Moreover, they will reduce travel time between missions significantly compared to other locations.

Ad

Alternatively, if you own an Arcade, another business venture, with a Master Control Terminal (MCT), then you must get the Nightclub location near it so that you can complete Sell Missions as soon as possible.

GTA Online Nightclub Guide: Setup

GTA V Nightclub Guide: An in-game screenshot of a public lobby (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you've purchased your Nightclub, the next step involves setting the business up. To do that, you will need to complete three Setup missions, the purpose of which is to collect certain types of equipment needed for running the business:

Ad

1) GTA Online Nightclub Guide information for Setup: Staff mission:

This mission will require you to pick up three staff members for your new business. You will be given a Schafter V12 with the help of which you will need to visit three different locations, pick up the staff, and drive back to the property.

2) GTA Online Nightclub Guide information for Setup: Equipment mission:

This mission will require you to collect some important equipment to run the Nightclub. You will need to steal a Festival Bus and drive it back to the property.

Ad

3) GTA Online Nightclub Guide information for Setup: Resident DJs

Once the first two missions are completed, you will be sent to pick up Solomun as your Nightclub's DJ.

After completing all three setup missions, the business will become fully operational and interactive. There are some upgrades available for the Nightclub that you can equip, but here are a few tips you must check out first:

If Nightclub is your first business and you do not own any other one, then buy the Staff upgrade only, accessible through the Upgrades tab. If you do have other businesses and want to use them via Nightclub, then buy the Equipment upgrade. While the Security Upgrade could help you delay possible raids on the business, it's not necessary to run the business successfully.

Ad

GTA Online Nightclub Guide: How to make money with it?

There are two main ways to earn money with the Nightclub:

Popularity Selling Warehouse Goods

Let's quickly learn how to earn maximum money from both of them:

1) GTA Online Nightclub Guide: Popularity

GTA Online Nightclub Guide: An in-game screenshot of management mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the main reasons to buy the Nightclub is the passive income it generates in the game. If you log in to the Nightclub Laptop, you will see a purple bar at the bottom right of the screen indicating the current popularity status of your business. The more the popularity, the more passive income the business generates.

Ad

To increase popularity faster, here are some tips you can follow:

a) GTA Online Nightclub Guide: Changing DJs

An image of the available DJs that can be hired (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although there are three more DJs available for players to acquire, for $100,000 each, it's a one-time investment. Doing so will immediately give a 10% popularity increase to the business. Whenever the business is at 90% popularity, you can just swap DJs for $10,000 to get a 10% boost in popularity, allowing you to earn a profit of around $56,000 per hour for almost no effort.

Ad

b) GTA Online Nightclub Guide: Promotional Missions

However, the traditional way to increase the popularity is the Promote Club Jobs by Tony Prince. These can be started by the business laptop itself, allowing owners to manually promote the business via different missions. Here is a list of promotional jobs any of which can automatically be selected after initiating these missions:

Place posters - Requires you to put fly-posters throughout the city

Requires you to put fly-posters throughout the city Drop flyers - Requires you to drop flyers via a Buzzard helicopter at certain areas of the map

Requires you to drop flyers via a Buzzard helicopter at certain areas of the map Deliver supplies - Requires you to collect a Mule and get it back to the property within 15-20 mins of time

Requires you to collect a Mule and get it back to the property within 15-20 mins of time Recover supplies - Requires you to collect the stolen truck and get it back to the business safely

Requires you to collect the stolen truck and get it back to the business safely Smash developer vehicles - Requires you to damage certain NPCs' vehicles at 4 different locations

Requires you to damage certain NPCs' vehicles at 4 different locations Collect clubbers - Requires you to poach customers from other clubs (rivals) throughout the city via a Schafter V12

Requires you to poach customers from other clubs (rivals) throughout the city via a Schafter V12 Play music from a blimp - Requires you to promote the Nightclub by playing the DJ's music via a blimp

Requires you to promote the Nightclub by playing the DJ's music via a blimp Destroy rival supplies - Requires you to destroy 4 Benson trucks within 20 minutes

Eliminate drug operations - Requires you to eliminate a group of drug dealers

Requires you to eliminate a group of drug dealers Recover photographs - Requires you to break into the paparazzo's apartment, eliminate the paparazzo afterward, and bring his camera back to the property.

Ad

Completing each of these jobs will give you around $1000-$5000 cash, depending on how much time you take to do so. Most of them can be completed within 3-10 minutes, so it's recommended to do them once in a while.

c) GTA Online Nightclub Guide: Nightclub Security Jobs

While there are other ways to promote the Nightclub like missions by English Dave and Lazlow Jones, the third and the best way of promoting the club is by taking on the Nightclub Security Jobs. There are two different tasks randomly given by the bouncer, Marcel, while inside the property:

Ad

Deliver VIP - Requires you to drop a VIP to a certain location without spooking him or going too fast

Requires you to drop a VIP to a certain location without spooking him or going too fast Eject troublemaker - Requires you to eject a problematic person from the club

Each of them only requires a couple of minutes, making them the most time-efficient way to increase popularity, thereby giving you the maximum amount of passive income one can earn from running the club.

It is recommended to collect the passive income from the hidden safe as often as possible to keep the cash flowing.

Ad

2) GTA Online Nightclub Guide: Sell Warehouse Goods

An in-game screenshot of the Sell Mission tab in the Nightclub's laptop (Image via Rockstar Games)

The other way to earn money from the GTA Online Nightclub business is by selling warehouse goods. After logging into the Nightclub laptop, you can select the Warehouse Management tab.

Ad

You will find seven different types of goods listed there:

Cargo and Shipments (Special Cargo Warehouse/Hangar)

Sporting Goods (Bunker)

South American Imports (Cocaine Lockup)

Pharmaceutical Research (Meth Lab)

Cash Creation (Cash Factory)

Organic Produce (Weed Farm)

Printing and Copying (Document Forgery Office)

Please note that only those goods whose business you own at the time will be available in the tab.

This method works by assigning technicians to source these goods which you can then sell to earn money. Now there are only five technicians you can hire, so you must assign them to these goods for the best profitability:

Ad

Cargo and Shipments

Sporting Goods

South American Imports

Pharmaceutical Research

Cash Creation

All of these best goods sold together every 20 hours will give around $50,455 in revenue per hour, out of which you can earn an estimated profit of $45,406 per hour.

Here's an estimate of money you can potentially earn:

Product/Activities Revenue (per hour) Profit (per hour) Swapping DJs $62,400 $56,200 Printing & Copying $5,350 $4,800 Organic Produce $6,010 $5,450 Cash Creation $9,400 $8,500 Pharmaceutical Research $11,450 $10,320 South American Imports $13,450 $12,100 Sporting Goods $7,490 $6,700 Cargo and Shipments $8,550 $7,710

Ad

GTA Online Nightclub Guide: When to sell your Nightclub Stock?

An in-game screenshot of the business' operation center (Image via Rockstar Games)

The best time to sell the Nightclub Stock, especially the Coke, Meth, and Cash, is after 20 hours. You can also experiment with various technicians to accrue different goods and try selling them at your own best judgment based on the value of the goods stored in the warehouse.

Ad

GTA Online Nightclub Guide: Nightclub Sell Missions

An in-game screenshot of doing one of the business-related missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

To sell the Nightclub Warehouse Goods, you need to complete Sell Missions in public sessions. Being it one of the difficult tasks of this business, here are some useful tips to help you complete these jobs successfully:

Ad

Use the Ghost Organization feature when other players get close to you. Initiate Sell Missions in a quiet lobby. Upgrade your Sell vehicles to the maximum. Quickly close the game if your Nightclub vehicle gets destroyed during the mission. This will result in losing only 10% of the stock rather than losing all of it.

GTA Online Nightclub Guide: Business Battles

An in-game screenshot of the Business Battle initiation in a public lobby (Image via Rockstar Games)

Nightclub owners can also compete in Business Battles free-mode events that spawn randomly in public lobbies. While these are quite risky to complete, they can be done in private sessions with your friends.

Ad

All of the aforementioned tips mentioned in this ultimate GTA Online NIghtclub Guide are sufficient to make the most money out of the business in an efficient manner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback