What is The Festival Bus in GTA Online, and why shouldn't players buy it?

GTA Online is filled with many vehicles in its catalog, including a Festival Bus currently at 50% off to purchase.

Rockstar Games has recently released another weekly update, Freemode Bonues, with which players can purchase the bus for only $692,500. Being filled with hundreds of vehicles in its open world, the title offers them the choice to buy/sell vehicles whenever they like.

Everything to know about GTA Online's Festival Bus

The Vapid Festival Bus was introduced in 2018 with the After Hours update and is a civilian version of the famous Prison Bus made into a stage/festival bus. It is inspired by the real-life Robot Heart Burning Man Festival Bus.

The bus has neon lights, a giant neon skull sculpture, and large speakers attached to the left side of the bus as well as on the stage roof.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Kick off a month of Freemode Bonuses in GTA Online, starting with Triple Rewards for Business Battles this week, and more: rsg.ms/606dd1d Kick off a month of Freemode Bonuses in GTA Online, starting with Triple Rewards for Business Battles this week, and more: rsg.ms/606dd1d https://t.co/y2IQGg5rw0

By pressing the horn button, users can activate the neon lights and the DJ turntable on top. They can choose from ten different festival-themed liveries according to their style in GTA Online.

With all the cool features and gimmicks, gamers could wonder if it is still worth purchasing the Festival Bus in 2022.

Why individuals shouldn't buy Festival Bus in GTA Online

1) Pegasus vehicle

The Festival Bus in GTA Online is a Pegasus vehicle, meaning players cannot sell or modify it once the purchase is made. Being a Pegasus vehicle, the bus respawns at random locations from where they can collect it.

It cannot also be stored in the personal garage and can only be requested via Pegasus Lifestyle Management.

2) Bulky size

The Festival Bus is quite large in overall size due to all the fancy lighting and stage on the roof. With all that stuff up there, it's tough for users to drive it on the road without getting the speakers or skull damaged. They have to watch out for street lamps, trees, low ceilings, bridges, and tons of other stuff. The bus is delicate, and one lousy tap means bye-bye to everything placed on its roof.

3) No meaningful use

Sure, gamers can roam around the city playing songs from the radio out loud, and additional individuals can stand on the stage roof of the bus. But that's all about it.

The Festival Bus has lower acceleration than the Prison Bus, making it even less compelling. Users can easily get another vehicle like a Progen GP1 supercar instead if they spend a bit more.

Note: This article represents the author's thoughts.

Edited by Ravi Iyer