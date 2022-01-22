GTA Online cop gets into player’s apartment garage, speaks in a hilarious feminine voice

GTA Online fans can't get enough of some funny videos that appear daily on Reddit. Some of the most satisfying clips to watch are griefers being given a taste of their own medicine.

Sometimes though, there are fantastic video clips like the one in this article. This hilarious video shows some glitch where a police officer has appeared in a player's garage for some unknown reason.

This article will discuss what happened when a gamer found a cop with an incredible voice in their apartment garage in GTA Online.

GTA Online player finds a very confused trespasser in his garage

The clip shows when a player discovers an LSPD officer inside his apartment garage in GTA Online. If this was not curious enough, the video gets funnier and weirder after a few seconds. The player runs into the cop knocking him over, and the officer responds in the voice of a random female NPC, saying:

"Can't even take my vay-cay without whoopin' some a**"

Some Redditors explained it simply as another glitch in the game.

Not alone to experience this glitch in the game, other Redditors talked about similar experiences. But nobody seems to know the origin of this female voice. Regardless, many Redditors found this video clip very entertaining, enjoying the mismatched voice and the gamer knocking into the intruding officer over and over again.

Redditors joked about how it had taken the police so long to get a warrant to gain access to the garage and how the voice change could have occurred.

In the thread, many Redditors got into discussions about how these glitches have become commonplace in GTA Online, usually having something to do with a bug during weekly or monthly updates.

With such a regular stream of updates being made for gamers, it is understandable that some bugs get overlooked. Whether it is a missing or hollowed-out building, or like in this video, someone is not where they are supposed to be.

These bugs do not have much of a negative effect on the game, and they allow gamers to create hilarious little clips like the one shown above.

