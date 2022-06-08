How to buy an arcade in GTA Online: Step-by-step beginner's guide

The number one priority in GTA Online for the majority of players is to constantly earn money. But it gets difficult to become rich in this game with one active stream of income, and as a result, many players dabble in many different activities and businesses to diversify their sources of income.

These businesses provide players with a passive income without incurring major losses in the game. There are multiple types of businesses players can choose to run, and Arcades have become one of the most profitable passive sources of income in the game.

The only requirement for running a business is first owning it, and many players still have no idea how to go about starting their own arcade business. So to help those players, this article will provide a step-by-step guide to buying an arcade.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Step-by-Step guide to buying an arcade in GTA Online

Arcades are a business venture added to The Diamond Casino Heist update for Grand Theft Auto Online, and the following are the steps players need to follow to set up their own arcades:

After meeting Lester Crest in Mirror Park, the protagonist is introduced to arcades. Players need to go through this cutscene to get access to the arcades. Next, players need to go to foreclosures.maze-bank.com. Maze Bank foreclosures allow the user to purchase arcades from over six different locations. Upon purchase, the player will receive a complimentary T-shirt bearing the emblem of the arcade purchased.

By following all of the above-mentioned steps, players will be able to buy their own arcade.

Which arcade location is best for business in GTA Online?

The best location for the arcade is arguably Videogeddon, which is located at 744 Popular Street in La Mesa. It is also near a nightclub and a warehouse, so players can easily travel quickly between their multiple businesses.

Another good thing about Videogeddon is that there is a rear entry through the Los Santos Rivers, which also helps in spawning a personal aircraft right next door for simple entry and exit for players who own huge aircraft.

The location is also the closest to the Diamond Casino, where most missions will take place, and even though this is not the cheapest arcade, its price is still not absurdly high compared to other locations. Players can get this arcade for $1,875,000.

Other location options that players can choose from are:

Warehouse - Davis

Wonderama - Grapeseed

Pixel Pete's - Paleto Bay

Insert Coin - Rockford Hills

Eight-Bit - Vinewood

Even though players can choose any of these other locations, Videogeddon is still highly recommended for GTA Online players who want to maximize their earning potential.

Setting up an arcade in GTA Online

To begin this GTA Online business, players must first engage in some setup work, as it helps the business progress because the property is mainly abandoned and hence not fit to run at full capacity.

Players must gather equipment to use in the arcade. This can be done by visiting a semi-random site, such as the GoPostal Building, Post OP Depository, or The Secure Unit.

After acquiring the necessary equipment, they must finish the Casino Scoping assignment. Only after completing this final objective does the arcade become fully functioning.

Should an individual decide to move on to a different arcade later, all purchased arcade cabinets and layouts will be carried over to the new site, as will any optional heist tools and storage.

