The GTA Online Hangar guide is very helpful if you're struggling with the Hangar property or the Air Freight Cargo business. This provides some useful tricks to ease your operations with the business. Rockstar Games added this property with the Smuggler's Run DLC DLC in August 2017. While it remained the same for five years, in December 2022, the gaming studio introduced some major quality-of-life changes to the Hangar, making it more popular among grinders.

This GTA Online Hangar guide covers all important features and aspects of the property you can currently utilize in 2025. Once you fully understand it, the Hangar will surely become one of your favorite businesses in the multiplayer game.

We will cover the following aspects in this article:

How to buy the property

Storage and customization space

The Air Freight Cargo business

Note: Some parts of this GTA Online Hangar guide are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

GTA Online Hangar guide 2025: Understanding the basics of the property

A brief introduction of the property for GTA Online Hangar guide readers (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hangar is one of the biggest properties in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, working both as a storage unit and a business. You can store and customize your purchased planes and helicopters inside the property and manage an illegal Air Freight Cargo business. Before December 2022, the Hangar was considered one of the hardest businesses to operate. However, it became solo-friendly after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update.

However, this business is still not for beginners in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. It requires a heavy investment, and new players often don't have that amount of money to spare. To know some of the best money-making businesses for newcomers, check out the Grand Theft Auto Online beginner’s guide.

Nonetheless, the Hangar business also repays handsomely if you grind it properly. Rockstar Games permanently tripled its payouts in December 2022, and you can now easily make millions just by managing the business in the right way.

GTA Online Hangar guide: How to buy the Hangar business

GTA Online Hangar guide readers must have a substantial amount of money before buying the Hangar business (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following are the steps to purchase a Hangar in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online:

Open the eyefind.info homepage on your in-game phone or laptop. The Maze Bank Foreclosures website should appear on the homepage. If not, click on the Money And Services tab and access the website from there. Click on the Hangars button on the top right corner to filter out all the Hangar locations. Click on any of the Hangar locations you want to purchase and click on the buy option. Go through all the upgrade options and click on the Buy button once you are satisfied.

While Rockstar Games offers five options to establish your Hangar business in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, they are divided into two major locations. It goes without saying that each location has a different price tag. The Hangars and their prices are as follows:

Los Santos International Airport Hangar A17 - $1,200,000

- $1,200,000 Los Santos International Airport Hangar 1 - $1,525,000

- $1,525,000 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 - $2,085,000

- $2,085,000 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 - $2,650,000

- $2,650,000 Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 - $3,250,000

While you have the liberty to establish your Hangar at any location, this GTA Online Hangar guide strongly recommends getting one inside the Fort Zancudo military base. Be aware that the area and its NPCs are very hostile and will immediately shoot any outsider who tries to enter it. However, if you purchase a Hangar inside the area, you'll no longer get a wanted level for entering. Fort Zanduco Hangar owners are allowed to roam the entire area without any worries.

Moreover, they are considerably in the middle of the map, making your commute in all directions easier. The Los Santos International Airport Hangars are at the bottom of the map, and you'll have to make longer commutes sometimes during missions.

GTA Online Hangar guide readers should select their Hangar location wisely (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also, note that the aforementioned amounts are only the base price of the respected property. The internal upgrades cost extra money. They are as follows:

Hangar Style (Nine designs): $90,000 - $320,000

Lighting (Two styles): $50,000

Floor Graphics (Nine designs): $95,000 - $200,000

Office Furniture (Three designs): $100,000 - $280,000

Living Quarters (Two designs): $235,000 and $375,000

Workshop: $1,150,000

While the Hangar locations are different, they all look the same from the inside. If you're on a tight budget, avoid buying the cosmetic upgrades and acquire the property with the basic design. However, this GTA Online Hangar guide strongly recommends you get the Workshop upgrade as it will allow you to customize various planes and helicopters.

Also check: Grand Theft Auto Online buying guide

GTA Online Hangar guide: Storage and customization space of the business

GTA Online Hangar guide advises players to properly utilize the storage and customization space of the property (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned in this GTA Online Hangar guide, the property works as a storage space for your personal planes and helicopters you buy from different in-game websites. You can store up to 20 aircraft inside the Hangar. Rockstar Games allows you to store any of the following planes and helicopters:

Helicopters:

Western Company Annihilator Stealth

Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

Buckingham Conada

Maibatsu Frogger

Nagasaki Havok

Buckingham Maverick

Sea Sparrow

Buckingham SuperVolito

Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon

Buckingham Volatus

Buckingham Weaponized Conada

Buckingham Akula

Western Annihilator

Western Company Cargobob

Western Company Cargobob Jetsem

FH-1 Hunter

Savage

Buckingham Swift

Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Buckingham Valkyrie

Planes:

Western Company Cuban 800

Buckingham Alpha-Z1

Western Besra

Western Company Duster

Buckingham Howard NX-25

LF-22 Starling

Western Company Mallard

P-45 Nokota

Jobuilt P-996 LAZER

Buckingham Pyro

Western Company Rogue

Western Seabreeze

Nagasaki Ultralight

V-65 Molotok

Jobuilt Velum

Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater

Buckingham Vestra

B-11 Strikeforce

Mammoth Dodo

Mammoth Hydra

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

Buckingham Luxor

Jobuilt Mammatus

Mammoth Mogul

Buckingham Nimbus

Buckingham Shamal

Mammoth Tula

Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Mammoth Streamer216

Mammoth Avenger

Buckingham Miljet

RM-10 Bombushka

Titan

Volatol

RO-86 Alkonost

Readers of the GTA Online Hangar guide should note that while there are 20 spaces for aircraft, they are divided into the following categories:

12 small aircraft

Five medium-sized aircraft

Two large aircraft

One extra large aircraft

The Western Company Cuban 800 comes as a complimentary gift with all Hangars. Rockstar Games allows you to adjust the storage space by storing various aircraft from the first three categories. The RO-86 Alkonost is the only extra large aircraft in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online to date, and you cannot adjust its space with other aircraft inside the Hangar.

If you've acquired the Workshop upgrade for your Hangar business, you can customize various panes and helicopters inside the property. Rockstar Games also lets you customize some of the Pegasus aircraft and convert them into personal vehicles.

Also read: Grand Theft Auto 5 Online money guide

GTA Online Hangar guide: Understanding the Air Freight Cargo business

GTA Online Hangar guide readers must utilize the Air Freight Cargo business to make money (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Air Freight Cargo business is considerably similar to the Special Cargo Warehouse where you steal products and sell them at higher rates. Earlier, the entire mode of operation was through air and players had to use only aircraft. However, the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC added the option to use land vehicles for the business.

GTA Online Hangar guide readers can deal with eight types of cargo through the business. They are as follows:

Narcotics

Chemicals

Medical Supplies

Animal Materials

Art & Antiques

Jewelry & Gemstones

Counterfeit Goods

Tobacco & Alcohol

You have to source or steal them first and then sell them. Sourcing can be done directly by you, or you can assign Rooster McCraw to do it on your behalf. If you've read the GTA 5 Nightclub Technicians guide, you may know that the warehouse operations in the Nightclub business require you to own the related cargo businesses first. However, the best thing about the Air Freight Cargo business is that it does not have such a prerequisite and you can operate it directly.

Each of the products can be stored in up to 50 units. If you do the source mission(s) on your own, you can select the product directly. However, Rooster McCraw will source a random product from the list above.

GTA Online Hangar guide advises players to understand the Air Freight Cargo business thoroughly (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Hangar guide advises you to source the cargo manually as there are hidden perks associated with them. The eight cargo products can be divided into the following categories based on their returning profits:

Most profitable : Narcotics, Chemicals, and Medical Supplies

: Narcotics, Chemicals, and Medical Supplies Medium profitable : Animal Materials, Art & Antiques, and Jewelry & Gemstones

: Animal Materials, Art & Antiques, and Jewelry & Gemstones Least profitable: Counterfeit Goods and Tobacco & Alcohol

Moreover, there are bonus increments related to each of the product types. The sell value of a cargo type increases if you collect it in bulk. The following are the product numbers and their rates of increment:

Narcotics

35% increment on 25 stock units

70% increment on 50 stock units

Chemicals

35% increment on 25 stock units

70% increment on 50 stock units

Medical Supplies

35% increment on 25 stock units

70% increment on 50 stock units

Animal Materials

24% increment on 25 stock units

60% increment on 50 stock units

Art & Antiques

24% increment on 25 stock units

60% increment on 50 stock units

Jewelry & Gemstones

24% increment on 25 stock units

60% increment on 50 stock units

Counterfeit Goods

25% increment on 25 stock units

50% increment on 50 stock units

Tobacco & Alcohol

25% increment on 25 stock units

50% increment on 50 stock units

Since Rooster McCraw sources cargo randomly, it will take a long time before any cargo products hit the aforementioned conditions for increment. Therefore, readers of this GTA Online Hangar guide should always source their cargo manually, especially the most profitable products.

GTA Online Hangar guide: How to source cargo for the Air Freight Cargo business

GTA Online Hangar guide followers should always manually source the cargo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Following are the steps to manually source cargo in the Hangar business:

Register as a CEO or an MC Club President from the Interaction Menu. Go to the office inside the Hangar and access the computer. On the Free Trade Shipping Co. website, click on the Source button on the top. Select any one of the products you want to source. A pop-up will appear asking whether you want to source the product through land or air. Select any one of the options. Go to the marked location given by Ronald "Ron" Jakowski. Do what's required to acquire the marked cargo vehicle. If there are enemies, eliminate them first. However, do not destroy the cargo vehicle. Bring the cargo to your Hangar to complete the source mission.

GTA Online Hangar guide: How to sell cargo from the Air Freight Cargo business

GTA Online Hangar guide advises players to sell cargo products only in bulk (Image via Rockstar Games)

Readers of this GTA Online Hangar guide are advised to only sell the cargo products once they have collected 25 or 50 units of a particular type. Following are the steps to initiate a sell mission from the Hangar:

Register as a CEO or an MC Club President from the Interaction Menu. Go to the office inside the Hangar and access the computer. On the Free Trade Shipping Co. website click on the Sell ource button on the top. Select the product you want to sell. A pop-up will appear asking whether you want to sell the product through land or air. Select any one of the options. Get inside the delivery vehicle(s) and deliver the product(s) to their destination(s). You may get multiple vehicles depending on the cargo units and mission type.

Depending on the cargo type and number of units, you can expect to make around $3 million through one sell mission.

Also read: GTA Online Executive career guide

