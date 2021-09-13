Beginner's guide to completing the Humane Raid heist in GTA Online

GTA Online introduced several interesting heists in the Heists update. One of these is the Humane Raid heist which involves several unique vehicles.

Humane Raid is the third heist that players can unlock in GTA Online. It includes five Setups and one finale mission. The action takes place at the Humane Labs and Research facility that is run by Merryweather.

Players have to infiltrate the facility to search for nerve agents and other chemical weapons. This article examines the heist in more detail and presents a simple guide for beginners in GTA Online.

GTA Online: How to complete Humane Raid - A beginner's guide

Humane Raid requires a total of four GTA Online players for performing the heist. The best way to do it for a player is to invite three friends. Playing heists with strangers can often be unpredictable in GTA Online. However, the heist itself isn't much difficult and can be completed in around an hour.

Heist Setups

1) Key Codes

The players have to meet up with Karen from the IAA and get the Humane Labs key codes. They are divided into four roles: the Buyer, the Bodyguard, and the Lookouts (North/South).

The meeting takes at the parking lot on Elgin Avenue, which is ambushed by the FIB after receiving the briefcase. The mission is completed after all attacking FIB agents are killed, and players have left with the key code briefcase.

2) Insurgents

This is a rather straightforward mission where players have to steal two Insurgent LAPVs from Merryweather. Players have to attack a Merryweather test site, steal the vehicles, and deliver them to a drop-off point. The car's turret helps in shooting down all pursuing Merryweather troops.

3) EMP

GTA Online players have to infiltrate an aircraft carrier to steal an EMP that is installed in a Hydra jump jet. Players have to fight against multiple enemies to get to the plane, after which two groups of fighter jets attack them.

Once all the jets (up to ten) have been destroyed, players have to deliver the Hydra to Sandy Shores Airfield.

4) Valkyrie

This is another straightforward mission where players have to steal a Valkyrie helicopter gunship from Merryweather. They have to take out all enemies while preventing any severe damage to the helicopter.

5) Deliver EMP

Unlike the previous setup missions, this one requires a stealthy approach. Players have to store the LAPV (fitted with the EMP) inside the lab without raising an alarm. They have to kill several guards to do so.

Heist Finale

Players are divided into two teams for this mission. The ground team infiltrates the Humane Labs and must retrieve the data. The chopper team made up of the Pilot and the Gunner provides defense and evacuation.

The ground team has to use night vision once the EMP is activated. They also get to use Scuba Suits and Rebreathers to escape through the cooling tunnel. Finally, they must use a Flare Gun to get the chopper team's attention.

The mission concludes when all pursuing enemies have been taken out, resulting in a cutscene at the delivery point.

Edited by Shaheen Banu