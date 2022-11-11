How to do The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online

The Diamond Casino Heist is an incredibly lucrative activity in GTA Online, but unlocking it can be a bit unintuitive. Most players should already know that they must buy the Arcade to access this heist. However, the property isn't available for purchase from the get-go.

Instead, players must meet Lester Crest at Mirror park first. Thus, a simple step-by-step guide on how to do The Diamond Casino Heist could boil down to the following:

Meet Lester Crest at Mirror Park Purchase an Arcade Do the setup and preparation missions for the heist

The rest of this article will cover these details in more depth, particularly for those who wish to host this heist.

How you can do The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online

A screenshot from the Mirror Park cutscene (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers will get a text from Lester Crest telling them to meet him at Mirror Park. Simply go to the "L" at Mirror Park to begin a cutscene. You will see Georgina Cheng make her debut, and she will convince your player character and Lester to do The Diamond Casino Heist.

However, you are now tasked with purchasing an Arcade to use it as a front for this big heist. Buying this property is mandatory if you wish to do The Diamond Casino Heist, so you cannot skip this step if you plan to host it.

Buying an Arcade in GTA Online

Videogeddon is a good one to buy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Go to floreclosures.maze-bank.com and look for any Arcade. Your options are:

Blaine County, Paleto Bay: $1,235,000

$1,235,000 Blaine County, Grapeseed: $1,565,000

$1,565,000 East Los Santos, La Mesa: $1,875,000

$1,875,000 South Los Santos, Davis: $2,135,000

$2,135,000 North Los Santos, Rockford Hills: $2,345,000

$2,345,000 North Los Santos, Vinewood: $2,530,000

The one in East Los Santos is the closest to the casino, but any of these Arcades is fine to purchase. Once you buy any of them in GTA Online, you need to go to the property and visit the basement.

There, you will find Lester Crest planning the heist. He will task you with a setup mission to get the Arcade all set up. After that's done, you can do the setup and preparation missions for this heist.

Doing The Diamond Casino Heist

GTA Online players should be able to get started with this heist by now. Here are a few things to consider:

You can begin everything by using the heist planning board in the basement of the Arcade

The setup and preparation missions can be done solo

The actual heist requires 2~4 people

There are three different approaches for the finale

You don't have to do every preparation mission

Setup costs $25,000

Different primary targets pay different amounts of money

Unless you do the Heist Replay Glitch, you will have to repeat the preparation missions whenever you wish to redo this job. Still, there is the potential to earn millions when completing The Diamond Casino Heist, especially if you play with friends you can trust rather than randoms.

The most confusing part about unlocking this heist in GTA Online is meeting Lester Crest and then buying the property since that sort of requirement isn't standard for other heists.

