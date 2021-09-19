A beginner's guide to completing the Pacific Standard Heist in GTA Online

After completing a few high-profile jobs in GTA Online like the Prison Break Heist, Humane Labs Raid, and Series-A Funding, players unlock the next major heist: The Pacific Standard Heist.

The heist will be available once Lester Crest makes a phone call to players in GTA Online.

The objective of this heist is to plan and execute a robbery at the main branch of Pacific Standard Bank located in Downtown Vinewood. For a setup cost of GTA$100,000, the heist offers a maximum potential payout of GTA$1,250,000, thus making it a high-profile and high-risk heist in GTA Online.

Players can only get this payout if they complete the Elite Challenge and aim for the Criminal Mastermind Challenge.

This heist is a 4-member job and requires players to complete five setup missions to complete the heist.

A breakdown of the Pacific Standard Heist in GTA Online

Main Branch of Pacific Standard Bank in Downtown Vinewood (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Players are required to conduct a robbery at the main branch of Pacific Standard Bank in Downtown Vinewood. In order to complete this heist, players must first complete a total of five setup tasks.

1) Setup Mission 1 - Vans

A van from the Pacific Standard Bank Security Fleet in GTA Online (Image via Reddit, u/RueCamp2)

Of all the initial heists in GTA Online, this one makes extensive use of modern-day tracking equipment. Players must split up into two teams of two members each and use the Trackify app to track down the signals emitted by the transponders fitted in each of the security vans.

Each team needs to track down two vans, capture photos of their license plates and send their photos to Lester.

Once Lester receives all four photos, he will help players identify which van must be stolen. Delivering the marked security van to Paige completes this setup mission.

2) Setup Mission 2 - Signal

Avi Schwartzman held captive on an isolated island in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

For this mission, players must travel to a remote island off the coast using four sea sharks, eliminate any resistance from cops, rescue Avi Schwartzman from captivity and bring him back inland so he can help tune the transponder to the Pacific Standard Bank's security channel frequency.

The setup mission gets completed once players lose the heat and take Avi Schwartzman to the drop-off point where Paige is awaiting their arrival.

3) Setup Mission 3 - Hack

Rival Heist Crew's DeClasse Gang Burrito in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

To complete this mission, players must travel up to the marked alley on Vinewood Boulevard to engage with and terminate all rival heist crew members in order to steal and transfer the tracking device fitted in the rival crew's Burrito to the white van. Once the exchange is complete, two players must take the black van and lure away any backup sent by the rival heist crew.

Meanwhile, the other two players must take the white van once the area is clear and deliver it to Lester's garment factory in La Mesa. The mission will be completed once Paige retrieves the stolen tracking device from the white van.

4) Setup Mission 4 - Convoy

Hijacking the Merryweather Truck in Pacific Standard Heist setup mission in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The setup mission pits players against Merryweather Security consulting, the notorious private army of GTA Online. Players must intercept and hijack a truck carrying explosive thermal charges, which are part of a shipment that passes through Blaine County. Players must hold positions at vantage points near Calafia Bridge in order to snipe down all drivers of the Merryweather Convoy.

Once the security team is eliminated, players must split into two teams of two each: one commandeering the truck and the other taking charge of the armored truck equipped with a machine gun. Once players get enough distance between Merryweather and themselves, they must deliver the truck to Paige who is waiting in Grapeseed. The mission will be completed once the charges are dropped off.

5) Setup Mission 5 - Bikes

Principe Lectro from the Pacific Standard Heist in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

In this final setup mission, players must break into the East Los Santos Clubhouse of The Lost MC Motorcycle Club and steal four Principe Lectro Motorcycles. This motorcycle is preferred for this heist due to its advanced Kinetic Energy Recovery system, which makes it the fastest bike for pursuit situations in GTA Online.

Players must consider packing in a few assault rifles as they are bound to face considerable resistance from members of The Lost MC. Once cleared of all backup forces from The Lost MC, players must deliver these motorcycles to the drop-off point in an alley off Vinewood Boulevard to complete this setup mission.

Heist Finale

When the time comes to begin the Pacific Standard Heist in GTA Online, all four players must assume separate roles. Two players from the demolition team must head down to the vault to gain access while the other two players from the crowd control team monitor the hostages to avoid any problems.

Once inside the bank, crowd control should go guns blazing, taking down all guards and ensuring that hostages do not try pulling off any savior moves.

Crowd Control Team monitoring the hostages in Pacific Standard Heist in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The demolition team must quickly get to work punching through all vault doors, and the thermal explosive charges stolen from Merryweather come in handy here. Players must eliminate any security staff they come across on their way to the vault.

Demolitions team opening the vault gates using thermal explosive charges in the Pacific Standard Heist in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Upon reaching the vault door, one player must now open BruteForce.exe and hack into the vault's security system to get the door open. When inside the vault, players must get hold of all the cash inside in order to unlock the next checkpoint.

Once players secure their loot, what follows is a chaotic police pursuit scenario that takes players from Vinewood Boulevard to Raton Canyon. When on their bikes, players must make it a point to strictly follow the GPS Route to get to Raton Canyon as it ensures players take the least amount of time to complete the Elite Challenge and hence complete the Pacific Standard Heist.

While there are many approaches players can use, this article explores the most sequential method to completing the Pacific Standard Heist in GTA Online which ensures fulfillment of all heist setup objectives.

