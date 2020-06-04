GTA Online: What is Series A Funding?

Series A Funding. Image: YouTube.

Heists remain a crucial element of Grand Theft Auto Online and are one of the most lucrative activities you can do within the game. These heists have grown incredibly popular over time as players are now spending hours completing them. The fourth heist in GTA Online Heists update is Series A.

Series A is divided into five Heist Setups and one finale. The finale is Series A Funding. This finale is significantly shorter than other heists' finales.

How to complete Series A Funding in GTA Online

Series A Funding, in GTA Online, is all about moving two trucks, laden with drugs, from the warehouse to the lighthouse. You have to make sure that you armour up and have all the necessary ammunition as you will have to fight against all the people standing in your way. And no matter what happens try to stick together with your team, especially on the driving part.

The two teams who are responsible for completing this job are Lookout North and Lookout South. The first step is driving to the warehouse. Remember to make sure that a member of each team stands on each side of the door.

When people come to kill you, make sure that you get the upper hand and kill them first. You can use assault rifles or grenades for this. Now, out of the four members, two will take charge of the Mule and two will get into The Karin Technical. As always, follow The Technical.

Mule laden with drugs. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

Once you are on the freeway, you will face a lot of attacks from different directions. Make sure to destroy the choppers at the very beginning as they pose a lot of threat. It will be one bumpy ride but make sure to stick together, and do not deviate from the path.

After successfully reaching the lighthouse, you will get your share of the cash.

In order to complete the Elite Challenges for this mission in GTA Online, you need to complete the finale in less than six and a half minutes, kill 75 bad guys and not let any member get wasted.