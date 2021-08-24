A beginners guide to GTA Online's heist bonuses and how to get them

Over the course of GTA Online's near 8 year life cycle, few updates have been as captivating and successful as the Heists update from March 2015.

A fresh way to play, the Heists update brought 5 multi-layered missions that tasked players with squadding up and pulling off insane robberies to get rich. The game mode formed the base of what GTA Online is today and catapulted the game to its modern day success.

While most newer players will be grinding heists to make some cash, heist bonuses and their amounts are a lesser known quantity that players should really keep an eye out for.

GTA Online original heist bonuses listed

GTA Online's original lineup of 5 heists from 2015 had a few interesting ways to make some cash. While some of the challenges were incredibly difficult, like the 'Criminal Mastermind' challenge, getting the 'All-in-order Challenge' shouldn't be a problem for most players:

First Time: Completing each heist finale for the first time will net players a bonus cash reward (each quantity is detailed per heist below)

Completing each heist finale for the first time will net players a bonus cash reward (each quantity is detailed per heist below) All In Order Challenge: Completing all heists in order, including setups, will grant players a $1,000,000 cash bonus.

Completing all heists in order, including setups, will grant players a cash bonus. Loyalty Challenge: Completing all heists, including setups, with the same crew of players will net them a $1,000,000 bonus.

Completing all heists, including setups, with the same crew of players will net them a bonus. Criminal Mastermind Challenge: Completing all heists in order, with the same group of players, without losing any lives will grant players a whopping $10,000,000 bonus.

On top of the overarching challenges that players can accomplish, each heist has a bonus objective called the "Elite Challenge" which grants them a little extra cash. Barring the Fleeca Heist Elite Challenge that pays out GTA $50,000, every successful Elite Challenge will net players GTA $100,000. Completing all five Elite Challenges will unlock an exclusive t-shirt.

Elite Challenge objectives vary with each heist and are listed below:

The Fleeca Job:

Complete the mission in under 5 minutes and 20 seconds

Vehicle damage under 6%

No deaths

The Prison Job:

Rashkovsky damage 1% or less

Extraction in under 4 minutes and 40 seconds

No deaths

The Humane Labs Raid:

Complete the mission in under 11 minutes

Vehicle damage under 2%

No deaths

Series A Funding:

Complete the mission in under 6 minutes and 30 seconds

Eliminate 75 enemies

No deaths

The Pacific Standard Job:

Complete the mission in under 10 minutes and 15 seconds

NOOSE should not get called in

No deaths

Also read: Can Rockstar sustain GTA Online till GTA 6 eventually releases?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod