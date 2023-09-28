GTA Online's new Cayo Perico Heist payout explained

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist got its payout gutted on the September 28, 2023, update, nerfing many of its target's values by 10-60%. This adjustment was done by Rockstar Games for balancing reasons. The heist has been previously nerfed by having guards detect dead bodies and solo players having to wait two extra in-game days to start a new setup.

This article will include all adjusted payouts from the recent nerfs that occurred on September 28, 2023. The Cayo Perico Heist could always get additional changes down the line as Rockstar Games seeks to make GTA Online feel more "balanced across the wide range of things to do."

Here is how much the payout of The Cayo Perico Heist was nerfed in GTA Online

Here are how The Cayo Perico Heist's Primary Targets were affected in the latest GTA Online weekly update from old payouts to new:

Madrazo Files: No change

No change Sinsimito Tequila: $900,000 → $630,000

$900,000 → $630,000 Rub Necklace: $1,000,000 → $700,000

$1,000,000 → $700,000 Bearer Bonds: $1,100,000 → $770,000

$1,100,000 → $770,000 Pink Diamond: No change

That means several Primary Targets got nerfed by 30%, making players lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process. Keep in mind that the affected items are the most common Primary Targets in terms of spawn rates. The Pink Diamond rarely spawns, and the Madrazo Files are only available on the first playthrough.

This is what Rockstar Games said about the balance changes (Image via Rockstar Games)

The setup for this heist went from $25,000 to $100,000, effectively making GTA Online players lose an extra $75,000 in the process. El Rubio's cash in his office safe also has a lower minimum, going from $50,000 to $20,000. Thankfully, the cap is still $99,000 there, although the lower minimum value means it's still a nerf.

Here is how the secondary targets of The Cayo Perico Heist had their payout affected:

Cash: $87,500 to $92,500 → $78,750 to $83,250

$87,500 to $92,500 → $78,750 to $83,250 Artwork: $175,000 to $200,000 → $157,500 to $180,000

$175,000 to $200,000 → $157,500 to $180,000 Weed: $145,000 to $150,000 → $130,500 to $135,000

$145,000 to $150,000 → $130,500 to $135,000 Cocaine: $220,000 to $225,000 → $198,000 to $202,500

$220,000 to $225,000 → $198,000 to $202,500 Gold: No change

Apart from Gold, Rockstar Games lowered all other secondary targets' values by 10%. Cocaine also had its spawn rate reduced from 40% to 30% across various locations but increased the odds to 60% in spots where there must be two players.

These Cayo Perico Heist changes are essentially nerfs

In a nutshell, GTA Online players can expect to earn:

30% less from most Primary targets

10% less from most Secondary Targets

Up to 60% less from El Rubio's safe

Don't forget that they must now pay 4x money in setup fees compared to previous weeks. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games doubled the base payouts of Assault on Cayo Perico, which is an Adversary Mode tied to the island from this heist, in the same update.

Rockstar Games plans to monitor payouts and make further adjustments in GTA Online whenever they deem necessary. There is already public outcry on Twitter, Reddit, and other social media platforms for this recent Cayo Perico Heist nerf.

One can only wonder what the future has in store for this game. In related news, there are some rumblings of a potential GTA 6 announcement coming out in late October.

