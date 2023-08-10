How to start Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode in GTA Online (2x money)

Assault on Cayo Perico is a brand-new Adversary Mode offering 2x money and RP this week in GTA Online, from August 10 through 16, 2023. Anybody interested in trying out the fresh inclusion is in luck since this guide will cover everything that gamers need to know about it. Note that this Adversary Mode is permanent, but the 2x bonus is only around for one week.

This article includes how players can get started with this new game mode, what its rewards are, and some other minor details worth knowing. Let's start with a how-to guide for players seeking to engage in this new content.

GTA Online's Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode gives 2x money this week

This new Adversary Mode pits Attackers and Defenders against each other on the distant island's shores, and pays out 2X GTA$ and RP this week:

Here is how you can easily get started with Assault on Cayo Perico in GTA Online:

Pause the game (make sure not to do this in the open, where another player can murder you). Head to the Online section. Select Jobs. Pick Play Job. Select Rockstar Created. Confirm the Adversary Mode option. Assault on Cayo Perico should be the first job, so select it to get started.

You can also use the Quick Join feature from your in-game phone or accept another player's invites. Note that some other Adversary Modes have also returned in GTA Online's latest weekly update. For example, Occupy, Extraction, and Trading Places (Remix) have all come back.

Gameplay details

Assault on Cayo Perico involves two teams. Between four to 30 players can participate in this Adversary Mode. One can make roughly $68,000 in almost half an hour of gameplay through this content, and that's with the 2x multiplier turned on. However, the player also periodically gets $5,000 throughout the job.

One team defends the island from attackers, while the other tries to conquer it. Shootouts, hacking, and traversing through Cayo Perico all take place within a pretty lengthy time limit that refreshes upon the completion of an objective. There are also Bonus Objectives that may interest the player if they're looking for additional rewards.

Rewards

Apart from getting money and RP, you can get two other rewards of note for playing Assault on Cayo Perico:

Trade Price for the Mammoth Squaddie

Trade Price for the Maibatsu Manchez Scout

Normally, the Mammoth Squaddie costs $1,130,000, but its Trade Price is $847,500. That means you could save $282,500, in case you're interested in this old vehicle. GTA Online players must win a game of the Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode to unlock its Trade Price.

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout usually costs $225,000, whereas its Trade Price is $168,750. Saving $56,250 is small, yet something for players to keep in mind. To unlock the Maibatsu Manchez Scout's lower price, you must complete a bonus objective in this new Adversary Mode.

Is Assault on Cayo Perico worth doing?

Official art for the new game mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

This new Adversary Mode is quite complex and can be fun for some players. However, the rewards are rather lackluster, especially on weeks that won't have the 2x cash multiplier. The unlockable Trade Prices are for vehicles that don't have a place in the current metagame.

GTA Online players should only consider playing this new game mode if they find its gameplay entertaining. As far as moneymaking potential goes, there are better alternatives, given the large time investment of this Adversary Mode. For example, Ammu-Nation Contracts give you $150,000 per completion this week.

