Rockstar brings back 3 classic GTA Online adversary modes with the latest update (August 10, 2023)

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update today, with Rockstar Games digging up some classic adversary modes and bringing them back to the game. Starting today, players can participate in three of the best game modes of all time – Occupy, Extraction, and Trading Place (Remix). Whether gamers like capturing zones, evacuating VIPs, or going toe-to-toe with each other, all the limelight is on these three classic adversary modes this week.

The current GTA Online event ends on August 16, 2023. Thus, these classic game modes may be removed once again soon.

Rockstar Games adds back Occupy, Extraction, and Trading Place (Remix) adversary modes in GTA Online (August 10 update)

Rockstar Games never shies away from bringing back removed content when the time is right, and this week is no exception. The latest update has re-added three adversary modes that were unavailable for a long time. This includes:

Occupy

Extraction

Trading Place (Remix)

This makes the current GTA Online weekly update one of the best so far, as all three game modes are fun, unique, and entertaining.

Let’s briefly learn about all of them one by one:

Occupy

Occupy is one of the adversary modes that was originally added to the game in 2017 as part of The Doomsday Heist update. In this game mode, participants are split into teams of orange and purple colors. After spawning on an Oppressor, they must drive it into a base that gets marked "owned" by their team after five seconds. The first team to hold more bases and meets the target score wins.

Up to 16 players can join a match. Numerous vehicles and weapons will be available in the area for them to use. The mode itself gets unlocked at Rank 12.

Extraction

Extraction is one of the earliest adversary modes originally released in 2015 as part of the Executives and Other Criminals update. Up to 12 players can participate at once, divided into two teams and a common target. One of the teams, dubbed Bodyguards, needs to help the target reach the evac point while the other team attempts to eliminate the target.

Trading Places (Remix)

Trading Places (Remix) is an adversary mode added to the game in 2018 as part of the After Hours update. In this unique game, the Juggernaut and the Beast compete with each other and can use the Minigun to aid them in it. Up to 10 players can participate in this exciting mode, and the best part is that it gets unlocked at Rank 1.

Players can also win a Nagasaki Outlaw as the GTA Online podium vehicle this week by visiting The Diamond Casino & Resort in Los Santos.

