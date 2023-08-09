GTA 6 release date of 2024-2025 seemingly hinted by Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, held an earnings call on August 8, 2023, wherein GTA 6's possible release date was hinted at. The gaming studio, which is responsible for many titles along with the Grand Theft Auto series, didn't directly name-drop the next entry in the franchise but talked about a point of inflection during Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25). This might be linked to Rockstar's next game and alludes to it coming out during that period.

In another one of Take-Two's earnings calls held earlier this year, they mentioned an anticipated $8bn in Net Booking during FY25. Again, Grand Theft Auto 6 was never stated as the reason behind it, but the upcoming game's popularity indicates that it could generate such revenue.

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, hints at GTA 6 2024-2025 release date in latest earnings call

GTANet @GTANet



Source: pic.twitter.com/FWW17kwe16 Reiterating what was said in May, the "Management Comments" section of the report mentions expecting record levels of operating performance and a "significant inflection point" for Fiscal 2025 (calendar April 2024 - March 2025).Source: ir.take2games.com/static-files/b…

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently held an earnings call and touched upon an expected inflection point during FY25 in their report for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.

Interestingly, the company talked about huge financial gains during that same period in their previous earnings call, held in May 2023. While Take-Two has many games, GTA 6 is most likely the only candidate capable of generating this revenue.

As Fiscal Year 2025 should last from the latter half of 2024 to the initial few months of 2025, Grand Theft Auto 6 could probably be coming out in that window.

Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, asserted confidence in new additions to their existing franchises performing well and bringing in a lot of money around FY25 a few months back. Many reputed insiders, such as Tez2, have also suggested a similar release window for the sequel.

However, as neither Rockstar nor Take-Two officially mentioned that game, the 2024-2025 release window is not confirmed.

Ben @videotechx twitter.com/videotechx/sta… Take-Two also revealed Grand Theft Auto V has hit 185 million copies to date, with an additional 5 million copies sold during Q1 2024. pic.twitter.com/peELVR3Llw

Besides discussing expected financial gains during the earnings call, the gaming industry giant also declared that GTA 5 had sold 185 million copies. Additionally, the Grand Theft Auto franchise, as a whole, has sold over a whopping 405 million units as of this article.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will come out between 2024-2025? Yes No 0 votes