Why Rockstar Games should release GTA 4 Remastered before GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 4 was released in April 2008 and is arguably the best game in the entire series. While it took a significantly darker and gritty direction with its plot and characters, many fans appreciated its mature tone, which differentiated it from past entries like Vice City and San Andreas. In fact, several PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 players are still active in the game's online mode today.

GTA 4 indeed possesses the capability to attract even more players despite the success and popularity of its sequel, but the title not being available on modern hardware except PC is a major hurdle. Therefore, Rockstar could possibly benefit from releasing its remastered version before Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out.

Here's why Rockstar Games should release Grand Theft Auto 4's remastered version before GTA 6

Regardless of being released over a decade ago, Grand Theft Auto 4 is extremely popular among the series' fans, even in 2023. Its characters are incredibly memorable, and its plot is unlike any other in the franchise.

Therefore, the idea of GTA 4 getting remastered and being made available on modern consoles is something that fans will gladly rally behind. This benefits not only the player base but also the developer Rockstar Games.

After the disaster that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition turned out to be, many have lost trust in Rockstar. The company churning out content regularly for GTA Online without communicating about the sequel does not help either.

SWEGTA @SWEGTA



Pros: It improved stability on all platforms.



Cons: It somehow added new bugs, including car colors randomizing when you leave/enter a garage with a car in it.



I don’t even know how they did this. Rockstar just dropped a new update for GTA Definitive Edition.Pros: It improved stability on all platforms.Cons: It somehow added new bugs, including car colors randomizing when you leave/enter a garage with a car in it.I don’t even know how they did this. pic.twitter.com/FuQXnWo5aP

Additionally, several original members of the company, like Leslie Benzies and Dan Houser, left, signaling the end of an era.

Therefore, remastering a beloved game like Grand Theft Auto 4 will show that Rockstar still cares, helping regain fans' support. Needless to say, it will have to be of a much superior quality than the original trilogy's remaster from 2021.

If done right, it has the potential to do really well critically as well as financially, bringing back older players along with those who never got to experience the game originally. It will also make the gaming community more excited for GTA 6.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive haven't announced anything regarding a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster yet, let alone it coming out before the release date of GTA 6.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Rockstar's plan was to start with the Trilogy and follow up with IV & RDR1.



The decision to greenlight more depended on the initial reception of the Trilogy.



Kotaku last year: twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Remasters of IV & RDR1 weren't in production, simply in the ideas phase and remained there for years.Rockstar's plan was to start with the Trilogy and follow up with IV & RDR1.The decision to greenlight more depended on the initial reception of the Trilogy.Kotaku last year: pic.twitter.com/Hr0aDdXlbs

There were inklings about remasters of both Red Dead Redemption (RDR) and Grand Theft Auto 4 releasing in the future. Interestingly, many insiders have now come up with reports about RDR getting re-rated in South Korea recently.

Although this news does not concern the older Grand Theft Auto title, if the rumored RDR remaster is successful, Rockstar might decide to go ahead with the remaster of Grand Theft Auto 4.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games will eventually release GTA 4 remastered? Yes No 0 votes