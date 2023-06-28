Is Red Dead Redemption getting re-rated in South Korea a hint at a possible GTA 4 Remastered too?

Red Dead Redemption recently got re-rated in South Korea on June 15, 2023. Astute gamers might also remember the rumors of a GTA 4 Remastered. First, it's worth covering what has been leaked thus far before covering the opinion-based aspect of another Grand Theft Auto remaster. After all, there wasn't any confirmation of the latter topic yet.

For those who don't know, it has recently been discovered that the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee has re-rated Red Dead Redemption. This indicates that gamers will get a remaster of this game, as a regular port wouldn't require a completely different rating.

Red Dead Redemption got re-rated in South Korea: What does this mean for a potential GTA 4 Remastered?

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Red Dead Redemption has been re-rated for console on June 15, 2023 by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. As spotted by Reddit user u/New-Camel-5219, the 2023 rating seems to have the words "body damage" added in the violence section compared to its original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Red Dead Redemption has been re-rated for console on June 15, 2023 by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. As spotted by Reddit user u/New-Camel-5219, the 2023 rating seems to have the words "body damage" added in the violence section compared to its original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c6ovzYoK05

Let's cover the substantial part first. The above Tweet contains a hyperlink to www.grac.or.kr, the South Korean website that rates video games. This company is similar to ESRB in that their ratings are meant to be a guideline for how appropriate a title is for general audiences.

On June 15, 2023, a new entry for Red Dead Redemption was added to this site. This would be otherwise odd if the game weren't getting a remaster or remake. The other ratings made by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee for this series are usually tied to the games' release dates in this region.

One of the new re-rated aspects of this mysterious Red Dead Redemption addition is "body damage," which could imply more gore than what was present in the original game. It is unknown if this updated title will have the sequel's engine or something else entirely.

Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed any remasters for this game thus far.

What does this mean for GTA 4 Remastered?

Tez2 @TezFunz2



The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.

#GTAIV #RDR1 As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision. As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1

There were once rumors that Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 Remastered were once planned around the time the GTA Trilogy was released. According to Tez2 in the above Tweet, those plans were scrapped, potentially due to the GTA Trilogy's disastrous launch.

However, the recent re-rating of Red Dead Redemption indicates that the project wasn't off the table just yet (or plans for it may have returned after the Trilogy fiasco). If that's the case, then there is a possibility that GTA 4 Remastered could happen down the line.

SmoothEmJay @roboemjay



Can we get that GTA 4 remaster, by a competent studio (not Grove Street Games)?



Both these games deserve it. An entire generation didn't get to play the 4th one. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Pure Dead Gaming @PureDeadGaming It appears the rumours of a Red Dead Redemption remaster were true. The game has been rated in Korea.



Will you revisit this one? It appears the rumours of a Red Dead Redemption remaster were true. The game has been rated in Korea.Will you revisit this one? https://t.co/VhmHZ0RHuG Great if true.Can we get that GTA 4 remaster, by a competent studio (not Grove Street Games)?Both these games deserve it. An entire generation didn't get to play the 4th one. twitter.com/PureDeadGaming… Great if true.Can we get that GTA 4 remaster, by a competent studio (not Grove Street Games)?Both these games deserve it. An entire generation didn't get to play the 4th one. twitter.com/PureDeadGaming…

Some gamers hope GTA 4 Remastered is in the works, particularly by a team other than Grove Street Games (the company behind the controversial GTA Trilogy). The original Grand Theft Auto IV came out in 2008, while Red Dead Redemption was released in 2010.

It wouldn't be absurd to think that both games could get a remaster in the upcoming years, although gamers should wait until further confirmation. At the very least, the Red Dead series is more likely to get a remaster based on the South Korean re-rating.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 Just a reminder that Rockstar was developing a GTA 4 remaster until it was shelved last year because of the GTA Trilogy backlash.



This means we could’ve possibly seen an announcement around this time for its 15th anniversary if it wasn’t put on pause. Just a reminder that Rockstar was developing a GTA 4 remaster until it was shelved last year because of the GTA Trilogy backlash.This means we could’ve possibly seen an announcement around this time for its 15th anniversary if it wasn’t put on pause. https://t.co/pMnngsNKKm

These games' remasters were all rumored to be released around the same time based on initial reports before the GTA Trilogy's launch, so it will be interesting to see if GTA 4 Remastered is back on the table. Unfortunately, gamers might have to wait longer for Grand Theft Auto IV to return to the limelight due to a lack of newsworthy reports.

Still, it's a possibility worth considering.

