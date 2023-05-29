5 reasons why GTA 4 remastered will never happen

GTA 4 Remaster is a hot topic in the Grand Theft Auto community, and fans have anticipated it for years. However, there is no indication that it will be released, nor are there any details about the game's development. The 2008 title recently celebrated its 15th anniversary and is still regarded as a pioneer of modern gaming, especially in the GTA franchise.

However, the lack of a remastered version has led some fans to believe that the game will always be as it is and will never see the light of new technology. This article discusses why Rockstar Games may not release a GTA 4 remastered version anytime soon.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five reasons why the GTA 4 Remaster remains a pipe dream

1) Poor performance of GTA Trilogy Remaster

The first and most prominent reason is the poor performance of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in sales and gameplay execution. Rockstar Games took help from Grove Street Games to remaster three of the classic 3D Universe titles, and it all went south for both companies.

Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas fans chastised Rockstar and Grove Street Games for downgrading their favorite games in the name of remastering. The incident also damaged the studio's reputation in the industry. Following that, the developers may have abandoned the project entirely to avoid additional harm to their image.

2) Grand Theft Auto 6 and other big projects

Rockstar Games' primary goal at the moment is to release the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game, and it has redirected most of its resources toward its development. Grand Theft Auto Online, the studio's most profitable asset, has seen downscaling in new content, clearly indicating the studio's main focus.

Take-Two Interactive has also recently revealed several upcoming projects in the works. Since the multiplayer game has gradually been abandoned to focus on new projects, a remaster of the 2008 title is currently out of the question.

3) It is a massive game and will require plenty of time to remaster

GTA 4 is one of the biggest projects of Rockstar Games, and it took nearly five years to develop. The 3D Universe titles were smaller than the HD Universe, so they were released only one or two years after the previous title.

However, remastering a massive game like Grand Theft Auto 4 will take a long time. The developers must review every detail to ensure the game runs smoothly. Because the next title in the franchise is already consuming the majority of the resources, a remaster of the 2008 title is not being considered at this time.

4) It is one of the most underappreciated mainstream titles

Grand Theft Auto 4's success has been hit-or-miss. Although it made a lot of money then, many fans disliked it because it was too depressing and gloomy. New gameplay mechanics such as driving, flying, and other Euphoria physics were also heavily criticized for making the game challenging.

After releasing the most recent title, Rockstar Games either ignores GTA 4’s existence or attempts to reflect it as such. This could be one of the reasons why the developers are hesitant to revisit the past and risk being criticized again.

5) PC port issues

Remastering a game does not always imply that its entire gameplay mechanism will be improved. Most studios focus solely on improving visuals and making a few quality-of-life tweaks, and Rockstar Games is no exception. The GTA Trilogy Remaster depicts it perfectly.

The PC version of Grand Theft Auto 4 has always been in hot waters for its poor performance. Despite powerful hardware and software, the official PC port always feels laggy. Since remastering a broken game will enrage fans again, the studio has avoided it until now.

