GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Android or iOS is still underway with no release date

GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has no set release date for its mobile versions on Android and iOS. In the latest Earnings Call conference of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, officials revealed their upcoming projects, including a mobile port of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition. However, neither organization has provided a firm release date for the title, so mobile gamers will have to wait for some more time.

Popular Rockstar Games insider and data miner videotech (Twitter/@videotechx) shared the news on Twitter, indicating that the most anticipated mobile game is rapidly approaching its official announcement and release date.

Take-Two Interactive has yet to set a firm release date for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Android and iOS

videotech @videotechx Take-Two continues to double down on the upcoming release of Grand Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Android and iOS.



There's still no release target to be seen yet. Take-Two continues to double down on the upcoming release of Grand Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Android and iOS. There's still no release target to be seen yet. https://t.co/TfrnspgfZi

Take-Two Interactive held its Earnings Call conference on May 18, 2023, which was extensively covered by videotech. In one of their tweets, the insider mentioned that both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive were preparing for an upcoming release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Android and iOS, but the organizations have yet to set a release date for the same.

videotech shared the following image, which appears to be a screenshot of Take-Two Interactive's list of upcoming video game releases. The image depicted two games for mobile release: Star Wars Hunters (Zynga) and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (Rockstar Games). While the former is set for a worldwide release in fiscal year 2024, the latter does not have a specific release date.

List of Take-Two Interactive’s upcoming game releases (Image via Twitter/@videotechx)

During the previous Earnings Call conference in February 2023, a Twitter user named Ulvi (Twitter/@CyberBlacks) shared a list of Take-Two Interactive's upcoming projects, including the mobile version of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which was marked as TBA, which is an acronym for "To Be Announced."

List of Take-Two Interactive’s projects during Q3 Earnings Call (Image via Twitter/@CyberBlacks)

Although there is no official status update for the current reveal, many fans see it as a step in the right direction and are looking forward to an official announcement from Rockstar Games.

It should be noted that the Trilogy series contains three of the most popular 3D Universe games, namely GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, and fans will be able to play them all on their smartphones when it is released.

