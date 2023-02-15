GTA Vice City Definitive Edition APK for Android: When can fans expect the mobile game?

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is one of the most talked-about topics in the Grand Theft Auto community. Rockstar Games initially released the remastered version on November 11, 2021, and it was later re-released on the Steam store on January 19, 2023.

However, fans eagerly anticipate the game's mobile port for Android and iOS. While the gaming studio is yet to make official announcements about the smartphone version's release date, game data miners continue to sift through Rockstar's activities in search of a date.

Although the studio mentioned the game during the most recent Investor Earnings Call, details of its release is still in the dark.

Rockstar Games is yet to announce a release date for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition's Android version

Despite the initial release and recent re-release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was not as smooth as expected, fans still want to experience the remastered version of GTA Vice City on their smartphones.

While the game's 3D Universe counterparts have been available on the Google Play Store for some time now, the HD Universe remaster is yet to debut on the platform after over a year of its release.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, spoke about the mobile version of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition during its Q3 earnings conference on February 7, 2023, indicating that the game has no set release date yet. This gave fans hope as neither company denied its occurrence and postponed the matter until a later date.

Popular Rockstar Games insider, Ben, also confirmed the news on Twitter and shared an image showing that the Android and iOS versions of the game are in the works.

Another user, Ulvi, replied to Ben’s tweet and shared an image that shows the future lineup projects of Take-Two Interactive.

The image displayed a list of several upcoming video game titles and their platforms and release dates. Readers can find Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition in fourth place on the list, scheduled for an Android and iOS release; however, the release date is mentioned as TBA, which is a short form for "To Be Announced."

Another Rockstar Games insider, Gaming Detective, expressed their thoughts on the matter, stating that the company is likely to be involved in the development of GTA 6, which is also its prime focus. This could cause the mobile release of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition to be delayed.

Rockstar is likely fully focused on GTA 6, so I do not expect this to release until the GTA 6 marketing campaign is well underway.



#GTA #RockstarGames According to Take-Two, the GTA Trilogy's mobile port is still in development but its release date remains as "TBA."Rockstar is likely fully focused on GTA 6, so I do not expect this to release until the GTA 6 marketing campaign is well underway. According to Take-Two, the GTA Trilogy's mobile port is still in development but its release date remains as "TBA."Rockstar is likely fully focused on GTA 6, so I do not expect this to release until the GTA 6 marketing campaign is well underway. #GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/7QxBdsOdFi

There is no definite date or indication of the game's release date; however, if we look at Rockstar Games' previous announcements and releases, we observe that most of its previous games were released during the fall season or before the holidays. Hence, there is a possibility that the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition for Android could be announced at that time this year.

Rockstar also encourages fans to check their latest newswires for any official information. One should always keep an eye on its announcements to find out when the game will be released.

