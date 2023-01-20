GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition finally releases on Steam with a 50% discount

The much-anticipated multi-channel release of GTA Trilogy is now official, as Rockstar Games has added the game to the Steam store. Along with the weekly update for GTA Online on Thursday, the gaming company added an enhanced version of the popular title to the website, expanding its availability for PC players.
Previously, the title was only available from Rockstar Games' official website and had no authorized third-party sources. However, PC and Steam Deck users can now purchase it from a new source.
Rockstar Games finally releases GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam
Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on the Steam store on January 19, 2023. While the remastered title has been available for more than a year, the gaming company has finally decided to broaden its audience by making it available in third-party online stores.
The game is currently available on eight platforms and can be purchased from five authorized sources. They are as follows:
- PC: Rockstar Games Social Club
- PC: Steam
- Steam Deck: Steam
- PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4: PlayStation Store
- Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S/Xbox One: Microsoft Store
- Nintendo Switch: My Nintendo Store
The prices are also a little different on each platform. Rockstar is currently offering a 50% discount on the title till February 2, 2023. However, it should be noted that the game's price varies depending on the country or region. The following are the estimated prices for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on all platforms:
- Steam: $59.99 ($29.99 on 50% discount)
- Rockstar Games Social Club: $61
- PlayStation Store: $50
- Microsoft Store: $50
- My Nintendo Store: $59.99
The game is also on sale in the Microsoft Store, and Xbox players can get it for around $25. The offer is only available until the end of the month.
As is customary, players will get three of the most popular 3D Universe GTA titles. However, the developers have improved the graphics and a few gameplay settings to match the modern-era HD Universe vibe. The titles are as follows:
- Grand Theft Auto 3 – The Definitive Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
PlayStation players can also get each title individually with the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription.
Although Rockstar Games did not make any prior announcements before the release, data miners have been following the gaming studio's activities for quite some time. On November 1, 2022, popular Rockstar informer Ben revealed the first details about the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on the Steam store.
Again on January 12, 2023, he confirmed that Rockstar Games is all set to release the title through third-party sources, which has indeed turned out to be true.
