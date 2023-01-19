"When GTA 6 Online comes out": Fans predict when Rockstar will drop support for GTA Online on PS4 and Xbox One

GTA Online is a massive game with thousands of active players every day worldwide. Despite being one of the most popular multiplayer titles in the industry, it is already nine years old and is likely nearing the end of its lifespan.

Rockstar Games discontinued multiplayer support for Grand Theft Auto 5 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on December 16, 2021. With the introduction of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles are also on the verge of losing support for the game.

Popular Rockstar Games data miner Liam posted a tweet on January 17, 2023, asking users' opinions on when GTA Online would be shut down on PS4 and Xbox One. The user reminded players of the game version's inescapable fate as it gradually loses its ability to run smoothly.

Liam @billsyliamgta



#GTAOnline When do you think Rockstar will drop support for the PlayStation 4/Xbox One versions of GTA Online? As those versions are running out of memory etc.

Shutting down the game on old-gen consoles will undoubtedly be disappointing for many players. However, popular Brazilian gaming YouTuber Marlon Marins responded positively and said it would likely continue until Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 Online or another equivalent multiplayer title.

Marlon Marins @MarlonMarins_ @billsyliamgta Still has the biggest player base, so it's not gonna happen any time soon. I'd say they will drop support when GTA 6 Online comes out.

The content creator is optimistic that the game will not be shut down anytime soon because it still has one of the largest player bases in the industry.

This article discusses what other players think about the future of Grand Theft Auto Online on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Fans have mixed reactions to the end of support for GTA Online on PS4 and Xbox One

Liam's tweet quickly spread throughout the Grand Theft Auto community. Many players want GTA Online to continue on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for a long time.

However, another Rockstar Games data miner, Ben, advocated for a speedier shutdown as soon as this year.

Ben @videotech_ @billsyliamgta It would really nice if Rockstar cuts off support this year. We might see some cool updates to take advanage of the new hardware without any pushbacks.

Connor, a Rockstar Games informer, also supported the early shutdown of the multiplayer title.

Connor @HuffGamingGTA @billsyliamgta I reckon it will be soon tbh

User FriendlyAaron mentioned two possible outcomes of discontinuing GTA Online support on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

FriendlyAaron @FriendlyAaron1 @billsyliamgta It will the most effective way to make people buy E&E or quit GTA Online

Another user, Doog, did not support the discontinuation and shared their reasons for the statement.

Doog @Doog_919 @billsyliamgta I mean what's the point of cutting support now when rockstar is making smaller scale updates for GTA Online, and most of the focus has already shifted towards GTA VI. A game that is coming between 2024-2025.

User LogOfOne said the support would end when there are a sizable number of players on next-gen consoles.

LogOfOne @LogOfOne1 @billsyliamgta When enough players will be playing on next gen versions.

According to user Dukes_kendrick98, the support should end this summer. They provided a brief explanation of the current state of GTA Online on the old consoles and why the service should be discontinued on them.

Dukes_kendrick98 @Dukeskendrick27 @billsyliamgta Probably this year my guess summer 2023. The console is done and once you update it more it's gonna break. The frames are terrible, pop ins worse than I can ever imagine. Yeah it's done in my opinion

Another user, Mohammed Bosak, stated that Rockstar Games is delaying the suspension until they have a sufficient number of players on next-generation consoles. Once they do, Grand Theft Auto Online will be removed from older consoles by 2024.

Mohammed Bosak @BosakMohammed

Would be done by 2024,

They’re just delaying it because there is so much people on last gen…



BUT, PS5s have been getting very easy to find and at near MSRP prices for the last month or 2…

Same goes for Xbox Series X|S!

Mohammed Bosak @BosakMohammed

Would be done by 2024,

They're just delaying it because there is so much people on last gen…

BUT, PS5s have been getting very easy to find and at near MSRP prices for the last month or 2…

Same goes for Xbox Series X|S!

By 2024, cross gen is dead in general

Players reported GTA Online is no longer playable on old-generation PS4 and Xbox One consoles

While Liam’s post is still in discussion, GTA Online players have been complaining about the game’s degrading performance on old-gen consoles since the release of The Criminal Enterprises DLC in July 2022.

Soon after the update, a Reddit user named u/samo1580 posted a video of themselves playing the game on Xbox One. The gameplay appears to be very glitchy, with constant fluctuations and difficulties in loading textures.

Other players commented on the post, stating that they, too, are experiencing similar issues in the game.

