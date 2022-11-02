A recent data change on Steam suggests that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition may soon be made available on the platform. Rockstar Games released the game almost a year ago, and for PC gamers, it was only available through the Rockstar Social Club app.

While most Grand Theft Auto games are available across various platforms such as Steam and Epic Games, the publisher has not released any remastered games for them. Although Rockstar is yet to make an official announcement, data miners believe the release is imminent.

Steam may soon release GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on its platform

steamdb.info/app/1546990/hi… NEWS: Some new activity has popped up with the GTA Trilogy on the Steam database once again, it may look like Rockstar Games is beginning to prepare a release for the Steam version shortly, amid new Steam lines added with the latest update. NEWS: Some new activity has popped up with the GTA Trilogy on the Steam database once again, it may look like Rockstar Games is beginning to prepare a release for the Steam version shortly, amid new Steam lines added with the latest update.steamdb.info/app/1546990/hi… https://t.co/UK4EIqxcVQ

Renowned GTA informer Ben shared a Tweet on November 1 this year informing gamers about the potential launch on the Steam platform. According to the user, a new unknown entry on the Steam database website strongly implies the addition of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

Ben also mentioned that Rockstar is preparing to release remastered games on the platform, and the most recent title update has added some new Steam lines to the game's database. There is also a link to the Steam Database website, which opens the following page.

Readers can see that the "Unknown App" was added to the website on October 31, 2022. The app is currently hidden from the public, and only the owners and developers can access it. However, a comment from the SteamDB staff profile refers to the addition as "GTA Vice City Definitive (as per Rockstar launcher)."

Twitter users' reactions to the news

Many GTA fans reacted to the news and expressed their varied opinions. According to popular gamer Tyler McVicker, the change in numbers does not necessarily imply anything regarding product releases, particularly on Steam.

Tyler McVicker @Tyler_McV @videotech_ Change numbers alone rarely mean anything related to the product itself, and more to do with Steam. @videotech_ Change numbers alone rarely mean anything related to the product itself, and more to do with Steam.

Ben assured him that the changes were genuine and there were three traces of such changes.

Ben @videotech_ @Tyler_McV It is a legit change. The change numbers had changed after the breach occurred to change passwords, they have a total of three depots. @Tyler_McV It is a legit change. The change numbers had changed after the breach occurred to change passwords, they have a total of three depots. https://t.co/S62CZ8vtyM

User 1M_oh agreed with the thought and provided some context for why a change in numbers occurs.

ChangeNumber usually occurs when an app changes something, not exactly saying Rockstar isn't preparing to release the title on Steam by the way. @videotech_ ChangeNumber doesn't always mean like that, sure it's hinting that there'll be a steam release for the game.ChangeNumber usually occurs when an app changes something, not exactly saying Rockstar isn't preparing to release the title on Steam by the way. @videotech_ ChangeNumber doesn't always mean like that, sure it's hinting that there'll be a steam release for the game.ChangeNumber usually occurs when an app changes something, not exactly saying Rockstar isn't preparing to release the title on Steam by the way.

1M_oh @1M_oh @videotech_ By any chance does the developers behind the GTA Trilogy Definitive edition have their own development license on steam? could probably explain some stuff. @videotech_ By any chance does the developers behind the GTA Trilogy Definitive edition have their own development license on steam? could probably explain some stuff.

Other fans are optimistic about the news and wonder if Rockstar will fix the game-breaking glitches before its release.

Cameron 🎃 @ArthurLexur @videotech_ Cautiously optimistic on this one 🤔 I wonder if the games are going to be fixed up @videotech_ Cautiously optimistic on this one 🤔 I wonder if the games are going to be fixed up

User Callum added that if the developers do not fix the glitches, gamers may seek refunds from Steam.

Callum @callum_dearnleh @videotech_ Do you think there will be a decent size patch to compensate the steam release ? If not.. I imagine steam refunds department will be busy. @videotech_ Do you think there will be a decent size patch to compensate the steam release ? If not.. I imagine steam refunds department will be busy.

GTA Trilogy's most recent update details

Earlier, on October 18, Rockstar released an update for all three Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition games. While fans were excited about the updates and adequate patch sizes, the developers did not address any game-breaking bugs that some players had complained about.

The update was described as "Stability improvements across all three titles on all platforms," which disappointed fans even more.

